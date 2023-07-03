Auguste Rodin joins equine greats as Derby double leaves Aidan O’Brien out on his own

Auguste Rodin and jockey Ryan Moore on their way to winning the Irish Derby during day three at the Curragh in Kildare. Photo: Sportsfile

It takes equine blueblood of the highest order to have the constitution to complete a famous Irish/English Derby double but Auguste Rodin (4/11 favourite) proved his quality at the highest level once again.

Bred in the purple, Auguste Rodin followed the likes of Nijinsky, Shergar, Galileo and High Chaparral into the history books with a workmanlike display under Ryan Moore to leave Aidan O’Brien in no doubt that the best is yet to come.

A messy renewal of the €1.25m showpiece saw another O’Brien runner, San Antonio (16/1), fatally break down and unseat Wayne Lordan four furlongs from home with the rider, who was conscious and speaking afterwards, immediately taken to Tallaght Hospital for further assessment.

His sudden departure threw a spanner in the works, with several behind him suffering interference, including Auguste Rodin, as eventual runner-up Adelaide River (33/1) scooted clear in front. But the winner’s class eventually told and he had a length-and-a-half to spare at the finish line.

“It didn’t work out properly for him but we’re happy with him. He showed all the class that he has and he’d be much better in a better race,” O’Brien said after his 1-2-3-4 completed a century of European Classic successes.

“This horse has real Classic blood and that’s what the whole thoroughbred industry is built on. They can go a mile-and-a-half off a really strong pace.”

Winning owners Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and John Magnier watched their 15th Irish Derby success since combining with O’Brien and they feel like they have a special talent on their hands.

“To get a horse to win the Epsom Derby is something, but to win the double, you’re in a rarefied atmosphere when that happens. We’re just blessed to have this horse,” Magnier beamed.

Auguste Rodin’s next target is likely to be the King George at the end of this month, followed by the Irish Champion Stakes in September, and for all his deference to “the lads”, an exchange between them told plenty about who actually is the main man in Ballydoyle.

“Usually what we do is the horse goes back home, after seven or 10 days the lads talk to Ryan and we say what we think the horse is and then they make the decision,” O’Brien outlined.

“Well, I’d say he’ll have a say in it!” Magnier quipped before Tabor labelled that remark as “the understatement of the year!” given the Ballydoyle maestro’s equine genius.

As for Moore, a rare gap in his riding CV was filled with a first Irish Derby success on a day when a paltry attendance of 10,897 showed just how far the Curragh Classic has fallen from the glory days at the start of the Millennium,

“It didn’t work out perfectly but he’s won and for me he hasn’t had any sort of race and I’m looking forward to him in the future,” Moore said. “There is a lot more in there, it was just the race didn’t show him to best effect.

“I was looking forward to riding this horse since Epsom. Aidan always says it’s the team that we have around us and these are the best horses and they’re trained perfectly. I’m just lucky to be pointing them.”

Adrian Murray enjoyed a red-letter day at Royal Ascot last month and the Westmeath trainer continued his blistering form to take the opener through the exciting Bucanero Fuerte (100/30).

The Wootton Bassett colt really put his head down under Rossa Ryan to edge out Unquestionable (15/8 favourite) in the Group Two GAIN Railway Stakes after a ding-dong battle between the pair.

Next month’s Group One Phoenix Stakes could be next on his agenda but he will first go for a mid-season break, with Ryan certain that stepping up in trip will play to the strengths.

“I’d say the future is bright with him. I would imagine he might go up to seven (furlongs) and he’d be a lot better,” Ryan said, as the winner was introduced to the English 2,000 Guineas betting at 16/1.

UK raider Via Sistina (6/4 favourite) plundered the Pretty Polly Stakes in impressive fashion for George Boughey and Jamie Spencer on Saturday and another blow was landed for the visiting party through Commanche Falls (5/4 favourite) in the Listed Dash Stakes.

Michael Dods’ six-year-old always looked a winner under a strong steer from Connor Beasley, while favourite-backers were also smiling as the Fozzy Stack-trained Aussie Girl (5/2) plundered the fillies’ handicap under Jamie Powell.

The handicapper must also have been smiling looking at the Rockingham, as you could have thrown a blanket over the first five home with Harry’s Hill (14/1) edging it for the uncle/nephew combination of Martin and Wayne Hassett.

Johnny Murtagh enjoyed a double in two valuable handicap prizes as Blues Emperor (7/1), steered home by Shane B Kelly, scored while Ben Coen produced a cracking ride up the rail to take the Ragusa on Safecracker (15/2).

It was fitting for Jessica Harrington, who has been battling ill health in recent months, to bag a winner with Shane Foley overcoming injury to partner Bold Discovery (18/1) to Listed success.