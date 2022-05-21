Atomic Jones looks the value selection for Ger Lyons in the Irish 2,000 Guineas

The boys in blue have already highlighted their rude health this season with English Classic success and Native Trail is a warm-order favourite to strike another blow for Godolphin in today's Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.20) at the Curragh.

Aidan O'Brien may have a record 11 successes in the colts' classic, but the Ballydoyle maestro relies solely on Ivy League this time around after the Gailieo colt was supplemented at a cost of €50,000 this week.

His recent Group Three second looks some way off the standard which Native Trail, European champion two-year-old last season, sets for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, though, and Aidan's son Joseph is the one expected to throw down the biggest threat through Buckaroo.

The younger O'Brien sends the son of Fastnet Rock into battle on the back of a course and distance success at Listed level but he may not have the pace to cause Native Trail real problems as the Oasis Dream colt returns to the scene of his sensational National Stakes success on Irish Champions Weekend.

It's hard to make a case for anything turning over the English 2,000 Guineas runner-up, but Atomic Jones is the one of most interest each-way at fancy prices as the son of Wootton Bassett steps back in trip after finishing fourth behind Stone Age in a Derby Trial two weeks ago.

Ger Lyons, who won this two years ago with Siskin, drops him back to the trip which he scored over in last year’s Champions Juvenile Stakes (where Stone Age was second and Buckaroo back in sixth) and Colin Keane’s mount can prove to be the value selection.

Irish racing's HQ also plays host to the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (2.45) where Ado McGuinness' A Case Of You sets the bar on the back of his Group One Sprint triumph in Meydan 56 days ago.

Whether or not the four-year-old will be fully tuned up for this Group Two prize ahead of some big seasonal targets remains to be seen, while a 3lb penalty makes his job a little tougher, but Ronan Whelan's mount may still prove a class apart.

Last year's winner Gustavus Weston is back for more but this looks a smarter renewal and the British pair of Hugo Palmer's Brad The Brief and the Archie Watson-trained Glen Shiel are the most likely to chase A Case Of You home.

Despite just five runners, the Group Three Gain Marble Hill Stakes (2.10) is a cracking renewal with Lyons' Tough Talk squaring up to Aidan O'Brien's Blackbeard with preference for the former, which scored on his debut over course and distance.

Tough Talk had subsequent winner Little Big Bear behind then and Keane’s mount can just see off Blackbeard, already a Listed winner, with Irish eyes also drawn to France.

The Irish jumps season is in hibernation, but that won't stop Willie Mullins making an assault on Auteuil as he eyes a sixth win in the Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil.

Klassical Dream (Paul Townend), Kemboy (Rachael Blackmore) and Tornado Flyer (Danny Mullins) all vie to land the Grade One, while Townend and Mullins also combine earlier in the card with Instit in the Listed Prix d'Arles Hurdle (2.50).