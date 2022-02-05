| 2.6°C Dublin

Asterion Forlonge is the joker in the pack for the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown

Rachael Blackmore is missing out on the Irish Gold Cup. Photo: Sportsfile

The 2021 Irish Gold Cup winner, the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and the 2020 King George winner. A fair cast for any steeplechase. Kemboy triumphed here last year, but the ensemble he faces today appears far more formidable than then.

Minella Indo was victorious in Cheltenham’s signature race a month later and may well be the horse with the most ability in the line-up, but that ability is rarely fully utilised until March. His runs here have seen him appear like a rabbit sans whambam as Ken Kesey, author of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, might write. Kemboy, on the other hand, has whambam galore around Foxrock.

