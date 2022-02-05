Asterion Forlonge is the joker in the pack for the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown

The 2021 Irish Gold Cup winner, the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and the 2020 King George winner. A fair cast for any steeplechase. Kemboy triumphed here last year, but the ensemble he faces today appears far more formidable than then.

Minella Indo was victorious in Cheltenham’s signature race a month later and may well be the horse with the most ability in the line-up, but that ability is rarely fully utilised until March. His runs here have seen him appear like a rabbit sans whambam as Ken Kesey, author of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, might write. Kemboy, on the other hand, has whambam galore around Foxrock.

Frodon travels across the Irish Sea for a second time to try and add some euros to his stash of winnings. His addition makes the tactical element to this race fascinating.

He is a natural front runner, as is Kemboy, but while they speak the same language of steeplechasing, Frodon is, by far, the most fluent at it, lending him the advantage should they argue over who leads. Minella Indo’s team were caught up in the analysis of Frodon’s King George victory in 2020 and his fast-slow-fast-slow fractions, and they were determined to ensure he did not receive an easy time in front in this year’s renewal of that race.

They learned not all traps need to be avoided and not all openings need to be taken. What way do they play their cards this time? The pace element will be interesting, and how Byrony Frost, Paul Townend and Robbie Power attack it, or don’t.

The logic of benching Rachel Blackmore is easy to see, she is more likely to ride A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup, but Jack Kennedy was able to parachute in on the day successfully on Minella Indo last year. As Alex Ferguson said recently, you should always start with your best players and leaving Blackmore on the bench is not doing that.

Asterion Forlonge is the joker card in this pack of chasers. Unfortunately, spectacles are not an applicable aid to declare on a horse, as this horse appears to get his dimensions wrong every so often. As a novice, he fell at the first and also at midway on another day.

This season, he has unseated at the third last and fallen at the last. However, he has yet to take a spill going left-handed, he adjusts right when wrong, and his only Grade 1 victory came at this track. So while seeing him picking grass at the back of one of these fences will be about as surprising as ice melting, I think he could surprise a few here.

There is a Ferny Hollow sized hole in the Arkle, but we have three to try and fit the silhouette. Townend raised a few eyebrows last year when he chose Blue Lord over Echoes In Rain at Punchestown, but people can probably see where he was coming from now.

This horse has improved for fencing, to be fair, in both his jumping and his ability to settle. Rivere D’Etel sets the standard, though, following her second to Ferny Hollow at Christmas. Her allowance has shrunk from 13lb to 9lb. It’s a good chunk less, but still a sizeable cushion for a mare with confirmed ability and experience.

Haut En Colours and Saint Sam are also 5yos. The last 5yo to win this race was Frozen Groom, under Paul Carberry, back in 2000. But increasingly we are seeing French-bred ‘juveniles’ going this route. Both these horses adapted well to chasing, with Saint Sam looking to particularly enjoy it. This race will be run on the edge, with plenty of forward-going horses with little experience. It should be quite the spectacle.

Facile Vega created an impression akin to the Rolling Stones playing in the Flamingo Club back in the early sixties. People couldn’t wait to see him again. With his mother being the legendary and diminutive six-time Cheltenham Festival-winning Quevega, he was always going to create a stir.

But with his tall, eye-catching physique and explosive debut, he has captured the imagination even more. This race will truly test his ability, with six other winners taking him on. It won’t be facile, but I think he’ll pass this test.

Patrick’s Picks

2.10 Haut En Colours

3.15 Asterion Folonge

4.25 Facile Vega