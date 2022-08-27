‘Apricot’ can leave another sweet taste for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane

The Curragh is the only gig in town on a quiet weekend of Irish racing where the Ger Lyons-trained Apricot Twist can bounce back to her best in today's Group Three Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes (2.30).

Treasure Trove has the most experience of the 10 runners with seven starts already under her belt and Paddy Twomey's juvenile took her form to another level when scoring in a Listed event at York last weekend, although that was over a shorter trip of five furlongs.

Apricot Twist left a lasting impression when scoring emphatically on her debut at Naas last month before being sent off favourite in the lucrative Ballyhane Stakes at the Kildare track at the start of this month.

The Expert Eye filly was a respectable ninth of 24 in a quality field with many of those in front of her that day going on to compete respectably in stakes races and she is afforded another chance under Colin Keane.

Jessica Harrington's Ocean Quest was third on that occasion having earlier scored at the Curragh on debut in March and that was a really promising display given the four-month gap between her first and second starts.

Lyons and Keane combined to take this prize 12 months ago with Sacred Bridge – in the same Juddmonte silks as Apricot Twist – and they can repeat the trick while Twomey may have the ace in the Group Three Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes (1.55).

Won last year by subsequent Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon, Twomey's Shelton improved massively from her debut effort to score at this course earlier this month and the step up to a mile looks sure to suit Billy Lee's mount.

It may come down to a duel with Joseph O'Brien's Leopardstown debut winner Caroline Street but Shelton is marginally preferred while the richest prize of the weekend – the Paddy Power Supporting Cancer Trials Ireland Irish Cambridgeshire (4.15) – looks a tough puzzle to solve.

No favourite has obliged in the past 10 runnings with 9/1 the lowest-priced winner during that time so punters should tread carefully in this €100,000 contest with Jack Davison's Massaman the each-way selection.

The four-year-old already has three wins under his belt this season and that significant improvement has seen him fly up 25lbs in the handicap. A recent victory at Down Royal and a fine second at Gowran Park last time out suggests that there is still more to come and Declan McDonogh's mount will be in the mix.

Meanwhile, Aidan O'Brien makes a Grade One bid in the Sword Dancer Stakes (10.05) at Saratoga tonight with Hardwicke Stakes winner Broome tackling a prize worth €360,000 to the winner.

Fourth in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on his last start, Broome will hope to sweep up another nice pot with Ryan Moore making the transatlantic journey to partner the six-year-old.