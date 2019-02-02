Apple's Jade claims BHP Irish Champion Hurdle for Gordon Elliott after scintillating display

Gordon Elliott had dropped his special mare down to two miles for the first time since November 2016, when she was beaten at Down Royal, but the shorter distance did not make a difference in the slightest.

Three out of three so far this season, winning by a minimum of 11 lengths, Apple's Jade was sent off the 8-11 favourite and Jack Kennedy was keen to get her customary role at the head of affairs.

While Supasundae, Petit Mouchoir and Melon were able to track her comfortably approaching the second last, when Kennedy asked the mare to quicken, the race was effectively over.

She sprinted 16 lengths clear in the straight, with Supasundae putting up a gallant defence of his crown in second for Jessica Harrington, but he had no answer to Apple's Jade.

Petit Mouchoir stuck on for third with Melon, who made a mistake at the wrong time, disappointing in fourth.

Kennedy said: "She's unbelievable no matter what trip it is and she makes very good horses look ordinary. They came with me early on, but the further we went the further clear she went. She's special.

"She's the best hurdler I've ridden, full stop. I know I'm still only a young lad, but when you are growing up that's what you dream about - riding top class horses. It's very exciting."

Press Association