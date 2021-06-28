Appleby eyes St Leger bid after his Hurricane blows away Derby rivals

Charlie Appleby is spoiled for choice when it comes to three-year-old colts after Hurricane Lane (4/1) provided him with a second Derby success this month when landing the Irish version in thrilling fashion at the Curragh on Saturday.

The British were out in force to land the €1m Irish Derby pot and they didn’t leave empty-handed with William Buick timing his run to perfection to collar Lone Eagle (11/2) after a bold front-running ride from Frankie Dettori.

The 1,000 spectators attending an Irish race meeting for the first time in 15 months were treated to a dramatic finale but there was no joy for Aidan O’Brien as 9/4 favourite High Definition trailed in second last.

It was all about Appleby as Hurricane Lane completed a dream month for the Newmarket trainer following Adayar’s success in the Epsom renewal three weeks ago. The Doncaster St Leger, for which he is as short as 7/2, is likely to be his long-term goal.

“I thought Frankie had stolen a march but I knew our horse would gallop to the line,” Appleby said of the Godolphin charge. “It was noticeable coming out of Epsom how much he had grown up, his work was sharper and we were really pleased with him.

“The Leger would be a lovely race to win for the team. Adayar is heading to the King George and we’ll sit tight until then and see what happens. The reason we’re sending Adayar there is to test his mettle against older horses and see if he is an Arc horse.”

The GAIN Railway Stakes also went across the Irish Sea with the teak-tough Go Bears Go (17/2) prevailing, but there was a Galway feel to it as Tribe duo David Loughnane and Rossa Ryan combined to land the prestigious Group Two. Go Bears Go was just touched off in Royal Ascot’s Norfolk Stakes but he showed no signs of fatigue to provide a career-defining win for dual-purpose Shropshire trainer Loughnane.

It was also the perfect comeback win for Corofin native Ryan, who only returned to the saddle on Friday after recovering from a broken collarbone and an appendicitis operation, and the 20-year-old was ecstatic to prevail “back on home soil”.

“Dave took a massive risk coming here a week later, we’re glad it’s paid off. He’s a top-class sprinter and I’ve the easy job of steering them. I can only say thanks to everybody,” Ryan said.

There was no winner for O’Brien on Derby day as eight different trainers made it into the winners’ enclosure with Johnny Murtagh landing the Listed Celebration Stakes with Fourhometwo (4/1) as jockey Ben Coen continued his sensational season.

Eddie Lynam also gave another illustration of his brilliance with sprinters as Romantic Proposal (11/4 fav) came home a ready winner of the Listed Dash having gone from last to first under a confident Chris Hayes ride.

‘Fast Eddie’ is confident that “she’s getting better” with the five-year-old mare likely to tackle the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh next month while Jessica Harrington was also celebrating after Shane Foley steered Cadillac (9/4) home by a short-head in the Group Three International Stakes.