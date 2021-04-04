Andy Dufresne targets golden ticket for Denise Foster at Fairyhouse

Trainer Denise Foster on day one of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival at the Fairyhouse Racecourse in Ratoath, Meath. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Andy Dufresne’s connections expect to find out if he is capable of mixing it at the highest level in the Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse.

Now in the care of Denise Foster while Gordon Elliott serves his suspension, the seven-year-old has always carried a tall home reputation since JP McManus paid £330,000 for him after winning a point-to-point.

A Grade Two hurdles winner, his future was always going to be as a chaser — and he had no trouble winning twice earlier in the season over bigger obstacles.

He was only third in the Flogas Novice Chase last time, but there was no disgrace in being beaten by 2022 Gold Cup favourite Monkfish and Irish National top weight Latest Exhibition.

“He’s had a bit of a break, and he’s in good form,” said Frank Berry, McManus’s racing manager. “We hope he can run a good race. I’d say he’d be competitive over any trip. He’s not tied to the two-and-a-half — but it certainly should be fine, on this nice ground. He’s been very consistent and hasn’t ever run a bad race. Whether he’s up to this standard, we’ll find out on the day.

Of Andy Dufresne’s Leopardstown run, he added: “It was a respectable run. He definitely wasn’t quite in the same league as them (Monkfish and Latest Exhibition) — but having said that, he jumped well and ran well.”

McManus also has the Willie Mullins-trained Janidil in the field. “He’s been a bit disappointing. His jumping hasn’t been great,” said Berry.

Mullins is also responsible for Asterion Forlonge, out again quickly having finished a five-length third to Chantry House in the Marsh Chase, and Franco De Port — last of five in the Arkle behind Shishkin.

Conflated, a stablemate of Andy Dufresne, represents Gigginstown House Stud — as does the Joseph O’Brien-trained mare Scarlet And Dove, which was giving Colreevy a race when falling at Thurles in January. She has won twice since.

Gentlemansgame drops back in trip in a bid to return to winning ways in the Grade Two Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle.

The strapping grey was a three-mile point-to-point winner but impressed on his hurdling debut over just two at Cork in January when he bolted up by 21 lengths in a 17-runner maiden event. Trainer Mouse Morris stepped the five-year-old up to two and three-quarter miles for a Grade One at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival in February.

Gentlemansgame did not disappoint as he took second place behind Gaillard Du Mesnil. The winner and the third home that day, Stattler, franked the form with placed efforts at the Cheltenham Festival.

“He ran well in Leopardstown,” said Morris. “It’s turned out to be a very good race, so I’d be hopeful for a good run. There’s a bit of a question mark about the trip, but we’ll find out on Sunday.”

The trainer also runs Get My Drift, which got off the mark over two miles in a maiden at Leopardstown on his third start over hurdles.

Willie Mullins has a powerful team of four — Egality Mans, Frere Tuck, Power Of Pause and Rambranlt’jac — in the 10-strong field.

