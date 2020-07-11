Ancient Spirit to complete hat-trick for red-hot Harrington 

Zabeel Prince is rated 7lbs clear of his nearest rival but faces a stiff challenge against some younger rivals on his return from a year off the track (stock photo)

English raider Zabeel Prince sets the standard in today's Group Three Meld Stakes (5.15) at Leopardstown but Roger Varian's charge may not have it all his own way at the Foxrock track.

Zabeel Prince - winner of the Group One Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp 12 months ago - is rated 7lbs clear of his nearest rival but faces a stiff challenge against some younger rivals on his return from a year off the track.

Patrick Sarsfield is hugely progressive having landed back-to-back handicaps and there may be more to come from Joseph O'Brien's charge but Ancient Spirit may prove best if blazing a trail from the front once again.

Jessica Harrington has worked wonders since the five-year-old switched to her Moone yard, with successive Listed wins highlighting his class, and Shane Foley's mount can show his battling qualities once more to land a hat-trick.

The preceding Holden Plant Rentals Qualified Riders Race (4.45) also looks a perfect opportunity for 2017 Melbourne Cup winner Rekindling to score under Tom Hamilton despite 490 days off the track having only recently returned to O'Brien from Australia.

Cork hosts a decent Flat card tomorrow headed by the Group Three Brownstown Stakes (5.45) where Aidan O'Brien's talented but frustrating Irish 1000 Guineas third So Wonderful must be taken on.

An open affair may see Paddy Twomey's Silk Forest prove best after the daughter of Kodiac blew some cobwebs away behind Magic Wand in a Group Two at the Curragh a month ago and Ronan Whelan's mount should be primed to land this prize.

Whelan can also take the Listed Caravaggio Tipperary Stakes (5.15) aboard Jack Davison's Mooneista, which can build on his second behind the exciting Frenetic in a Listed contest at the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend.

The Group Three Ballysax Stakes (5.30) is also rerouted to Dundalk tomorrow where Aidan O'Brien's Royal Ascot second Monarch Of Egypt is sure to be a warm-order favourite but the value may lie with Dalvey (e/w).

Denis Hogan's charge should welcome the extra two furlongs after a fine fourth in a similar event at Leopardstown, while O'Brien will also be watching Deauville tomorrow with Lope Y Fernandez and Arizona sent in pursuit of Pinatubo in the Group One Prix Jean Prat (3.25).

