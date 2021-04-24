Altior comeback would be epic but he’s not the force of old

The most famous English poet of the Middle Ages, Geoffrey Chaucer, wrote about two lovers called Troilus and Criseyde, set at the time of the Trojan War. One of the poem’s lines reads: “But at the laste, as every thing hath ende, She took hir leve, and nedes wolde wende”.

That’s a little tricky to understand in modern English, but it’s widely believed to be the origin of the phrase “All good things must come to an end”.

As someone who has followed Nicky Henderson’s Altior for years, and backed him many times, I’m somewhat reluctant to say that the good days have come to an end for the 11-year-old, and it’s fair to say Henderson has received some harsh press at times when he’s had to withdraw him at a late hour from various big races over the past couple of years.

But the old spark just wasn’t there when we saw him finish second to Nube Negra in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton last time, so I can’t bring myself to back him at odds of 5/2 today in the Grade One Bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown (3.05).

I’d love to see a great comeback, so I’ll watch this race without a bet rather than backing the likes of Put The Kettle On, which appears to be the leading player here for Henry de Bromhead at 2/1. Henderson, who reckons Altior is in flying form at home, made the quip that he’s not going to let his horse read the paper, so he won’t know he’s entered.

He only lost two of his 17 career chase runs, but he’s getting on in age, and I fear he might not be able to cut it in Group One company anymore. I feel a little sad saying that as I’m one of his biggest fans – but time waits for no man, or horse, so I’ll wish him well today and hope for the best, without any money staked.

Alan King’s Game Spirit Chase winner Sceau Royal also has claims around 11/4, and done very well to finish fifth in the Champion Chase last time considering he was almost brought down three out.

The four-runner Grade Two Bet365 Oaksey Chase (2.30 Sandown) may turn out to be a match between Henderson’s Mister Fisher and Paul Nicholls’ Frodon and the latter is preferred, albeit at a very short price of 8/11.

Mister Fisher has a younger set of legs and appears have a lot of potential as a chaser – but his inconsistency worries me and in his last four races, he was pulled up twice, unseated his rider once, and won the other which was a Grade Two.

A winner of the 2020 King George, Frodon has the form in the book and his fifth place in the Gold Cup last time out is overlooked as he was stretched too far at the trip.

If you’re looking for an each-way bet today, I wouldn’t put you off backing Supreme Escape for the Grade Three Bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3.40 Sandown), priced around 10/1.

On the downside, his rating of 121 puts him below the minimum weight to be carried for this race of 10st – so he’ll carry 3lb more than he should. In other words, he’s 3lb “out of the handicap”.

On the plus side, his trainer Evan Williams has a knack for finding the right races for him, winning two of his five chases to date, including a nine-runner handicap chase at Chepstow last time out in March when rated 116. This is a wide-open contest and he certainly has a good chance at landing a place at the very least, despite the weights.

Priced around 11/4, I’m quite keen on Younevercall in the Grade Two Bet365 Select Hurdle (4.15 Sandown). A winner of this race in 2019, he hasn’t had a victory since – but his eighth place in the Grade One Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last time is not as bad a result as it appears on paper, considering he was seen as a 100/1 no-hoper.

He came into that race after a 10-week break having been pulled up in a Grade Two at Kempton in January.

Kim Bailey’s charge, aged 10, is not getting any younger, but this race has been the plan all along and the Cheltenham race showed he’s still got something to offer around this level.

On the Flat at Leicester, Pogo is tipped around 9/4 in the five-runner Listed Elusive Bloodstock EBF Stallions King Richard III Stakes (2.10). Runner-up in a Group Two at Newmarket when last seen back in October, he takes a step down in class here and has winning form at this level from last summer.

He was also third in a Group One at Chantilly last season so there’s no reason he can’t win a race like this, although just like the favourite, Lord Campari, it’s his first race of the season so we have to take it on trust that Charlie Hills has him in good shape.

Mums Tipple looks the best of the rest and is the other danger to the bet.