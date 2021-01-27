Allaho and Colreevy advertise Cheltenham Festival claims as Willie Mullins makes hay at Thurles

IT was all about Willie Mullins at Thurles today with the Irish champion jumps trainer securing a Grade Two double as Allaho (10/11 favourite) and Colreevy (4/5 favourite) enhanced their Cheltenham Festival claims.

Allaho has always had a lofty reputation around Closutton while rarely justifying it on the track, but the seven-year-old's performance in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase went some way to illustrate the regard with which he is held in.

Paul Townend's mount seemed to thrive on the step back to 2m4f with his three-length defeat of stablemate Elimay leaving Mullins happy to target the Ryanair Chase in March, for which he is battling for favouritism with Min, another Mullins charge, at around 5/1.

"This might be more his trip, where he can jump and gallop. We're very happy. I think he's going to improve away into the spring, which is the time of the year you want him improving," Mullins said.

"Allaho is a huge horse. I thought he could be a three-miler, but maybe he's better coming back to two and a half miles or two-five. We're looking forward to his next run, I'd imagine he'll go straight to Cheltenham for the Ryanair."

Mullins was also on the board in the opening Mares Novice Chase at the Tipperary track when Colreevy defied a Grade One penalty under Townend to maintain her perfect record over fences with a hat-trick of victories.

Connections of the eight-year-old mare, which is owned and bred by the Flynn family in Dungarvan, were considering swerving the newly-introduced Mares' Chase at the Festival – for which she is now as low as 11/4 market leader – to tackle a Grade Two event at Limerick, but Mullins believes a rethink may be needed after her 12-length romp.

"She jumps very well and takes it all in her stride. Paul was very happy with her and how she did everything for him with no fuss about her,” Mullins said.

"There's a Grade Two chase at Limerick in March that we're looking at next but whether or not she has higher expectations or not I don't know. I'll chat with the owners but they were hoping coming here today to hopefully win and then go on to Limerick.

"We might revise plans but we'll see, whether or not she has enough experience over fences to go to Cheltenham is another day's work. Certainly, what she has done at Limerick over Christmas and today would lead you to think she might have as good a chance as anything over there."

