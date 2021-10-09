| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

All aboard Platform Nineteen to make Cesarewitch frame

Michael Bell's Platform Nineteen can bring a smile to each-way punters in the Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket. Photo: John Grossick Expand

Close

Michael Bell's Platform Nineteen can bring a smile to each-way punters in the Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket. Photo: John Grossick

Michael Bell's Platform Nineteen can bring a smile to each-way punters in the Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket. Photo: John Grossick

Michael Bell's Platform Nineteen can bring a smile to each-way punters in the Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket. Photo: John Grossick

Wayne Bailey

Willie Mullins has a much higher strike rate with National Hunt horses than he does on the Flat at 27pc and 17pc respectively (all UK and Irish races since 2008), although that’s hardly surprising since the jumping game is his bread and butter.

Interestingly enough, you’d actually lose more per euro staked on average backing his jumps horses, and bookmakers rarely take chances these days on his chasers or hurdlers.

Despite the lower strike rate on the Flat, he’s just one win away from joining William Day and Matthew Dawson as the leading trainer in the Cesarewitch Handicap (3.35 Newmarket), both of those records set between the 1850s and 1880s.

Most Watched

Privacy