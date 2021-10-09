All aboard Platform Nineteen to make Cesarewitch frame

Willie Mullins has a much higher strike rate with National Hunt horses than he does on the Flat at 27pc and 17pc respectively (all UK and Irish races since 2008), although that’s hardly surprising since the jumping game is his bread and butter.

Interestingly enough, you’d actually lose more per euro staked on average backing his jumps horses, and bookmakers rarely take chances these days on his chasers or hurdlers.

Despite the lower strike rate on the Flat, he’s just one win away from joining William Day and Matthew Dawson as the leading trainer in the Cesarewitch Handicap (3.35 Newmarket), both of those records set between the 1850s and 1880s.

Having won the last three renewals, Mullins returns in 2021 with six runners for this draining 2m2f contest which always attracts a huge field. Those six include last year’s winner Great White Shark but it’s M C Muldoon that punters have zoned in on, and the son of Mastercraftsman was trading as the 9/2 favourite in the early markets yesterday evening.

The dual-purpose gelding was last seen winning a novice hurdle at Galway, and previously he traded as low as 1/6 in-running on Betfair before finishing a neck-second to Reshoun in the Ascot Stakes Handicap at the Royal meeting in June.

He’s got a great chance, but I just can’t have him at that price and preference is for Platform Nineteen, which I’m hoping to back each-way at 25/1 at the least. Trained by Michael Bell, Platform Nineteen overcame a 648-day absence following an injury to land a decent handicap at Beverley in July off a rating of 83, and the Cesarewitch has been the plan since.

He subsequently raced twice, most recently finishing third in a competitive handicap at the Ebor meeting at York off 89 under today’s jockey Clifford Lee, and with his mark just 1lb higher this afternoon, he’s got a cracking chance of making the placings if not winning.

For big-field races like this, it’s always worth looking around for bookmaker specials offering extra places.

Outside of the Cesarewitch, Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up with some fantastic prospects at Newmarket today and I’m actually going to back as many as four of those.

The most obvious is Native Trail in the Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes (2.55) although his price will be restrictive, somewhere around 4/5. The two-year-old appears to be right out of the top drawer, winning all three races to date including the Group One National Stakes at the Curragh last time out.

Coroebus is another one that’s likely to be odds-on but appears to be a good thing for the Group Three Emirates Autumn Stakes (2.20). In-running backers were burned when he hit 1/100 before going down to Royal Patronage in the Royal Lodge Stakes here last time, but it was an impressive effort in a Group Two on just his second start. Definitely one for the notebook.

In the Group Three Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes (1.45), Hafit gets the nod around 7/4. A winner on his debut here (July course) in August, he bumped into a son of Frankel, Triple Time, to finish second in a Listed race at Haydock last month – but he remains open to improvement and this looks fairly straightforward.

Expected to go off around 7/2, Barney Roy is a bit of value in the Group Three Darley Stakes (4.45). It’s a worry that he hasn’t been seen in over a year, but he’s a multiple Group One winner including his latest race at Baden-Baden and the seven-year-old will be hard to beat if retaining some of that ability.

We’ve Grade Three action over jumps at Chepstow where Dargiannini is tipped at 13/2 or thereabouts in the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle (3.30). This is his first race for Paul Nicholls, but he’d previously won two novice hurdles for Harry Whittington back in March, and an opening mark of 126 gets him in nicely at the bottom of the weights.