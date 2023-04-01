Alexandroupolis can take another Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown for mob-handed Aidan O’Brien

There will be plenty of Classic clues up for grabs at Leopardstown tomorrow as Aidan O’Brien unleashes another formidable team at the Foxrock track.

The Ballydoyle maestro is bidding to make it a perfect dozen in the Group Three PW McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (3.45) and he is mob-handed with a trio of exciting contenders.

O’Brien has been very keen on Galway maiden winner Alexandroupolis – “which could be anything” – while stablemate Denmark is firmly in the reckoning in a renewal which also features Champions Juvenile Stakes third Alder, trained by son Donnacha.

Ryan Moore had the choice of the lot and sided with Alexandroupolis and that tips the scales in his favour, with the Camelot colt primed for bigger things this year.

O’Brien also saddles three in the Ballylinch Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial (3.10) – a contest which he also has 11 victories in – with the master trainer expecting to “see the best” of Never Ending Story this season after six runs as a juvenile.

Moore also takes the mount but he may be denied with Paddy Twomey’s Impact Warrior the each-way play in an open renewal.

A cosy winner of her only start at Roscommon last August, the daughter of Saxon Warrior can continue her trainer’s outstanding record in pattern company and make the frame under Billy Lee.

The booking of Oisín Murphy on the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Not Even Close is an interesting one, while the three-time UK champion Flat jockey may be hard stopped aboard Joseph O’Brien’s Valiant King in the later handicap (4.20).

In the jumps sphere, the Randox Ulster National (4.0) is the showpiece at Downpatrick tomorrow where The Jam Man tops the weights for Ronan McNally, with the Armagh trainer saddling runners while appealing his 12-year ban.

Wa Wa was Bryan Cooper’s last winner in the saddle over hurdles last month and Irish Grand National winner PJ O’Hanlon takes the ride on the eight-year-old this time around.

Dermot McLoughlin’s charge lost his way over fences earlier this season but he is back in a rich vein of form. He could take some stopping off a light weight, with O’Hanlon also taking off 5lbs.