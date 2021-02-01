Al Boum Photo set for 'really tough bit of work' as race for third Gold Cup success heats up

The biggest name in Willie Mullins' yard may be absent for this weekend's Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown, but dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo still has an important date tomorrow on his road to Cheltenham.

Al Boum Photo will bid to follow in the hooves of equine legends like Arkle, Best Mate and Cottage Rake as a three-time winner in next month's blue riband with the nine-year-old taking a familiar route to the Cotswolds.

Rivals like Minella Indo, Delta Work and Presenting Percy will tackle the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at the Foxrock track on Sunday while Al Boum Photo heads straight to Cheltenham once again after his seasonal debut at Tramore on New Year's Day.

The nine-year-old will be put to the pin of his collar tomorrow, though, as Mullins looks to get "a really tough bit of work into him" before many of the pretenders to his throne compete for Sunday's €200,000 prize.

"He's in great shape. He will do a major bit of work this week because he's not running at the Dublin Racing Festival and I need to get a really tough bit of work into him," Mullins revealed today.

"I’ll take him away and try and work on grass. I was hoping to get to Naas yesterday but with Covid protocols you're not allowed gallopers at a race track so we're caught that way. But I have something organised and hopefully it'll work out tomorrow.”

As regards the opponents standing in the way of a famous hat-trick, Mullins has little time to waste his attention on anything except getting Al Boum Photo to Cheltenham for his date with destiny on March 19.

"My focus is just to get him there and after that I don't care, it's just going to be...I need to get him there, that's my whole focus and I'm not trying to get sidetracked into any other worries about him. If he gets there then I'm hoping for the best.”

