Al Boum Photo can kick off Mullins' year in style

The race, upgraded to a Grade Three for the first time this season, was used by Willie Mullins as a stepping stone for Al Boum Photo en route to blue riband success at Cheltenham and the champion trainer has opted to follow the same path this time around having been previously tempted by running at Leopardstown last week.

Shattered Love is the sole contender outside of Al Boum Photo's own stable companions and there is a chance that Gordon Elliott's Grade One-winning mare will make it interesting as she is in receipt of 18lbs from the likely odds-on favourite, but Al Boum Photo is sure to be forward enough to start the year on a high for the Closutton team.

Elsewhere, at the seaside venue, Tune The Chello is trusted to take a nice step forward from her debut effort to give Henry de Bromhead a local winner and continue his rich vein of form.

Rachael Blackmore partners the Robcour-owned runner and later on the card Blackmore can complete a double on the Ross O'Sullivan-trained Benefit Run.

Blackmore deputises for the injured Luke Dempsey here and the drying ground conditions should be a help to the eight-year-old which won nicely at Thurles on his last start.

Leading amateur Jamie Codd will take in both Irish fixtures today when hoping to land the opening maiden hurdle on Arcadian Sunrise before dashing off to ride in the bumper at Fairyhouse.

Codd may have to settle for minor honours at the Meath venue though as Favori De Champdou, stable companion of his mount Eskylane, is preferred.

Gordon Elliott has enjoyed 11 winners since St Stephen's Day and is set for another good day at the office this afternoon.

The Davy Russell-ridden Column Of Fire gets the nod in a competitive looking maiden hurdle to start the Fairyhouse card.

Cases could be made for a few of the runners here but Column Of Fire has always carried a lofty reputation and ran well behind the Grade One-bound Longhouse Poet last time out.

With Jack Kennedy in Tramore for Shattered Love, Russell is the go-to man for Elliott today and Kayfthou is another that is sure to be popular among punters as blinkers are fitted for the first time.

A bit like the maiden hurdle, the beginners' chase on this card will see a few in with chances and opinions varying but Milan Native has experience and may appreciate the step up in trip this afternoon.

Mount Ida wouldn't be without a chance in the earlier mares' novice hurdle at the Meath track but the Willie Mullins-trained Drury is probably a safer bet here.

