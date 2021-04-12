Aintree Grand National success etches Henry de Bromhead's name in racing history as dream season goes on

His father Harry "was an original thinker, a bit unorthodox" before he handed over the training reins at the turn of the millennium, and the acorn doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Henry de Bromhead.

While Manchester United soccer legend Ryan Giggs swore by yoga and former Irish rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll was a keen student of Pilates to keep their bodies supple throughout long and successful careers, De Bromhead places his equine faith in dressage.

Described as "the art of riding and training a horse in a manner that develops obedience, flexibility, and balance", it plays a huge part in De Bromhead's training regime but it's a lesson that he learned the hard way.

Sizing Europe was "the horse of a lifetime" which started a fruitful partnership with the late owner Alan Potts and put the Waterford trainer on the map winning eight Grade Ones, including Cheltenham Festival successes in the Arkle and the Champion Chase, and over €1.6 million in prize money.

It was a back injury which Sizing Europe suffered when trailing home second from last as favourite for the 2008 Champion Hurdle that caused a radical rethink in his training methods, however, with dressage now at the core of his methods.

De Bromhead feels that it breaks the monotony of daily gallops and "keeps horses nimble" with his sizeable string of 100 renowned as fluent jumpers that largely maintain their consistency during their racing careers.

Loose schooling (riderless jumping) is also a signature of the Knockeen handler where the objective is "to get them to think for themselves, see their own strides and gain confidence in their own jumping ability."

It's no wonder that many of his string find massive improvement when switched to the larger obstacles while his use of 'en suite' stables with their own turn-out areas where horses can walk out into fresh air are another example of his ingenuity.

The 48-year-old is known as one of Ireland's finest jumps trainers with only Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott faring better than him so far this season as he closes in on another century of winners after a record-breaking Cheltenham Festival last month.

No trainer in racing's rich history had ever landed the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup in the same week but De Bromhead changed that through the extraordinary successes of Honeysuckle, Put The Kettle On and Minella Indo.

To follow that up last weekend with Aintree Grand National success for Minella Times – ridden by the brilliant Rachael Blackmore – was yet another feather in a cap which is started to overflow with silverware.

He didn't always look destined for racing stardom though having flirted with accountancy but racing was always his passion, although it looked like buying and selling would be his bread and butter when he took a job with Coolmore Stud, which opened his eyes to the business side of racing.

Having spent time working under the tutelage of Mark Prescott in Newmarket, as well as the late Robert Alner and his wife Sally in Dorset, there was a thirst to train horses, even if his talent was not immediately obvious.

Prescott is a notoriously difficult task master – he "knocked the spots off" the young Déise man – but the Heath House supremo has a remarkable mentoring record with 13 different trainers serving their apprenticeship under his watch.

William Haggas, Pascal Bary, Simon Crisford and David Loder are just a handful of his other successful protégés but Prescott admits that he "didn't spot that Henry was going to be so successful."

He chuckles when he thinks of 'Poor Henry', which De Bromhead was regularly referred to around the yard such were the "rockets" which were regularly thrown his way by his teacher during their two years together in the 1990's.

"I was at my fiery stage then and everyone used to say 'How's poor Henry?' because everybody liked him so much and I was after giving him a terrible rocket about something. But I think poor Henry has survived extraordinarily well," Prescott tells the Irish Independent.

"I knew Harry well but his place was different to Heath House where there's plenty of bull***t, he was practical, efficient and did very well. Henry found the Heath House bull***t probably quite difficult at the start.

"I probably chased him around a bit for a year and probably was a bit horrible but by the last year he was a great man indeed. I don't think Henry needed to be taken back down to earth, he just needed to be chased along.

"The only part I played with Henry was sharpening him up and getting him more organised and getting him to organise other people which I think he hadn't done before. Being such a nice man, he found a very good way of doing that.

"Henry's rise and rise and rise has been tremendous. I didn't go to Cheltenham for years, 30 years probably, I go one or two days now and I'm absolutely thrilled to see Henry's success, I get enormous pleasure from it."

De Bromhead's praise for Prescott is effusive, describing him as "a fascinating man, I've never met someone so willing to teach you, he'd talk you through everything" and his guidance helped steer him towards training, although that career path "wasn't planned by any means."

De Bromhead took over from his dad in at the end of 1999 and looked set to hit the ground running when confident of success at his local track in Tramore, the only meeting in Europe on New Year's Day of 2000.

Racing is anything but predictable, however, and there was little fear of him getting carried away with the complex demands of life as a trainer after his first official day despite the publicity he garnered.

"I got a real taste for what it's like training horses on my first day. We had an odds-on shot in a maiden hurdle that we thought would win and he got beaten," Henry recalls.

"The horse that we thought would need the run (Fidalus) came out and won. We got amazing publicity from that first winner because there was nothing else on."

Once that initial success began to fade, so too did any notion that racing was an easy game to master and he admits that he was "definitely thinking of packing it in at one stage" with a meagre tally of three winners in one season.

He knuckled down though and made it work with Paul Power – who worked as an amateur jockey on the point-to-point circuit for him for eight years from 2010 onwards – describing how De Bromhead was "firm but fair" when it came to those working for him.

"There were some times when he got off the phone and he was going to take it out on the first person next to him but he's firm but fair. You'll always know where you stand," Power says.

"He's always been approachable and if you weren't happy with something you could go up and talk to him about it. You mightn't always like what you hear but it was the truth."

Power – who pre-trains for De Bromhead and regularly uses his gallops for the handful which he trains half a mile up the road from him – can bare witness to the massive developments which his Knockeen yard has undergone in recent years.

A six furlong uphill wood chip gallop, a three furlong sand gallop and a four furlong uphill grass gallop are just some of the facilities at Henry's disposal on the edge of Waterford city and it's all change 20 years after taking out his licence.

Assistant trainer Davy Roche is widely regarded as a vital cog in an operation which is enjoying the most successful year of De Bromhead's career having forged a fruitful partnership with Blackmore.

A pessimist by nature – he is a self-confessed "born and bred worrier" – he knows that the nature of the game means that bad days are more common than good but he is flying as high as any trainer has after a string of remarkable successes.

Regularly referred to as 'Handy Henry' by racing legend Ruby Walsh because of his horses' prominent positioning during races, he could be set to up the ante even further and do battle with Willie Mullins over the Irish jumps trainers' championship over the coming seasons.

Whisper it quietly though, because that type of talk is the last thing that he wants to hear.