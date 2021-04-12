| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Aintree Grand National success etches Henry de Bromhead's name in racing history as dream season goes on


Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore receive the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase trophy after winning with Minella Times. (Photo by David Davies - Pool/Getty Images) Expand

Close

Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore receive the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase trophy after winning with Minella Times. (Photo by David Davies - Pool/Getty Images)

Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore receive the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase trophy after winning with Minella Times. (Photo by David Davies - Pool/Getty Images)

Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore receive the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase trophy after winning with Minella Times. (Photo by David Davies - Pool/Getty Images)

Michael Verney

His father Harry "was an original thinker, a bit unorthodox" before he handed over the training reins at the turn of the millennium, and the acorn doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Henry de Bromhead.

While Manchester United soccer legend Ryan Giggs swore by yoga and former Irish rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll was a keen student of Pilates to keep their bodies supple throughout long and successful careers, De Bromhead places his equine faith in dressage.

Notebook. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Notebook. Photo: Sportsfile

Notebook. Photo: Sportsfile

Notebook. Photo: Sportsfile

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy