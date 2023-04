Corach Rambler looks like he’s got more improving to do under Derek Fox. Photo: Sportsfile

The Grand National (5.15 Aintree, Saturday) is the race that attracts the most each-way bets all year, so before looking at this year’s renewal, let me briefly mention one of last week’s selections, Giulietta, which I tipped each-way in a novice hurdle at Newton Abbot.