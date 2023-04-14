Aintree Grand National preview: Corach Rambler can claim glory for Lucinda Russell

The Grand National (5.15 Aintree) is the race that attracts the most each-way bets all year, so before looking at this year’s renewal, let me briefly mention one of last week’s selections, Giulietta, which I tipped each-way in a novice hurdle at Newton Abbot.

It’s tricky to know what the best approach is when backing outsiders, and I actually backed the mare doing two separate win and place bets on the exchanges, rather than a traditional each-way with a bookie.

She came third of nine runners but with an SP of 80/1, the place part of the bet with a bookmaker would have paid 16/1, whereas the place bet on Betfair paid me around 11/1.

So I missed out on quite a bit of cash, but the flip side is that had she won, the Betfair SP was 345/1, a hell of a lot higher than 80/1.

Then again, she didn’t have much hope of winning against an odds-on favourite, so I’m in two minds about what the best bet(s) would have been here: exchanges or bookmakers.

Food for thought, and I’ll have to look through my betting records on outsiders to see how I’d have fared over the years taking each approach.

Getting back to the National, those using the bookies were better off last year, with Noble Yeats returned at 50/1 SP but just 28/1 at Betfair SP.

Generally speaking, most of my bets are placed on the exchanges but there are a lot of special offers around this race, especially for each-way backers, so I’ll definitely spend a bit of time shopping around for value.

Not that I’m expecting a huge price for this year’s selection Corach Rambler – which was 10/1 yesterday – but I find it hard to get away from Lucinda Russell’s gelding which looks well-in at the weights, so I’ll go each-way.

Russell won this race in 2017 with One For Arthur under today’s jockey Derek Fox, and having won the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time, Corach Rambler looks like he’s got more improving to do.

In fact, the handicapper has put him up to an official rating of 156 for that Festival success, but because the Grand National weights were published weeks ago, he’ll race off his old rating of 146 today. That means he’s effectively carrying 10lbs fewer than he should be, all form considered, which can make a massive difference over the four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs.

Being the National, I’ll have to have another one running for me each-way and at 16/1, Vanillier fits the bill.

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, the eight-year-old hasn’t found himself in the winners’ enclosure since taking a Grade Two at Punchestown in November 2021, but he’s been kept in good company since, mostly racing in Graded races, and seemed to be getting back to his old form when runner-up to Kemboy in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February.

A rating of 147 seems fair enough, and he should go well if getting a clear round under Seán Flanagan.

I can’t decide between Flooring Porter and Sire Du Berlais in the Liverpool Hurdle (3.35) so I’ll sit that one out – but one horse that does look nailed on today is Jonbon, which is expected to go off around 1/3 in the Grade One EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Chase (1.45).

Nicky Henderson’s gelding lost his unbeaten record over fences in the Arkle at Cheltenham to El Fabiolo but this is a far easier assignment, and he’s got 7lbs in hand over nearest rival Notlongtillmay, although he’s hardly worth backing at those odds.

In the Grade One Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (3.0), Hermes Allen gets the vote, priced in the region of 4/1. Paul Nicholls’ charge was a bit of a letdown in the Ballymore at Cheltenham, but I’m hoping that was just an off day, and he’s got perfect form otherwise including a win over one of today’s rivals You Wear It Well in the Challow Hurdle in December.

I’ve had a quick look at today’s other cards and one that stands out is Hazy Dream, which is 12/1 for the DragonBet Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Div 1 (3.45 Chepstow).

Trained by Joe Tickle, she’s 3lbs out of the handicap, but you can see some potential in there despite the fact she unseated her rider last time out.

