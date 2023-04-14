| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Aintree Grand National preview: Corach Rambler can claim glory for Lucinda Russell

Corach Rambler looks like he&rsquo;s got more improving to do under Derek Fox. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Corach Rambler looks like he&rsquo;s got more improving to do under Derek Fox. Photo: Sportsfile

Corach Rambler looks like he’s got more improving to do under Derek Fox. Photo: Sportsfile

Corach Rambler looks like he’s got more improving to do under Derek Fox. Photo: Sportsfile

Wayne Bailey

The Grand National (5.15 Aintree) is the race that attracts the most each-way bets all year, so before looking at this year’s renewal, let me briefly mention one of last week’s selections, Giulietta, which I tipped each-way in a novice hurdle at Newton Abbot.

It’s tricky to know what the best approach is when backing outsiders, and I actually backed the mare doing two separate win and place bets on the exchanges, rather than a traditional each-way with a bookie.

Most Watched

Privacy