Aidan O'Brien's Magical has enough to deny Ghaiyyath and take Irish Champion Stakes

Magical, centre, with Seamie Heffernan up, races alongside eventual second place and favourite Ghaiyyath, right, with William Buick up, on their way to winning the Irish Champion Stakes during day one of The Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Magical got the better of Ghaiyyath in a pulsating finish to the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Seamie Heffernan, the five-year-old mare was turning around Juddmonte International form with Ghaiyyath, as the pair went head to head from the off.

As usual, William Buick set out to make all on the Charlie Appleby-trained 8-13 favourite – but the distress signals were starting to emerge at the top of the straight as Magical moved upsides, while Japan switched to the inside rail to throw down his challenge.

To his credit, Ghaiyyath kept fighting, but Magical (9-2) found an extra gear in the final half-furlong to pull clear at the line, scoring by three-quarters of a length as she repeated her victory from 12 months ago.

O’Brien said: “What she wants is always to eyeball a horse in battle. Seamie was happy to make the running today if William wanted to get a lead and if William was going to go, Seamie was going to go with him and keep her interested.

“It was a brilliant ride and she’s a serious mare. It’s really when you get into a battle with her, you see what she can do.”

