Aidan O'Brien's Anthony Van Dyck and Tiger Moth lead strong Irish challenge in Melbourne Cup 

There are very few prizes which have evaded Aidan O'Brien throughout an extraordinary training career and the Ballydoyle maestro will hope to finally add the Melbourne Cup to his glittering CV by the early hours of Tuesday morning (4.0 Irish time).

O'Brien has had a love-hate relationship with "the race that stops a nation" and was famously summoned back to the track in 2008 following the front-running display of his trio of contenders in the Melbourne showpiece.

The Tipperary trainer has not returned Down Under since then, but he has had several runners placed in the €4.6 million event in the subsequent years with Johannes Vermeer beaten half a length by Rekindling, trained by his son Joseph, in the 2017 renewal.

O’Brien holds a strong hand once again with 2019 Epsom Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck (ridden by Hugh Bowman) and Irish Derby runner-up Tiger Moth (Kerrin McEvoy) bidding to break his duck at Flemington before sunrise on Tuesday.

“They are two very nice horses we sent this year. We were very happy with Anthony Van Dyck’s run in the Caulfield Cup. The lads who are over there with him, and Shane who rides him out, are all very happy with him," O'Brien said.

“Hugh has sat on him a few times and has been very happy with him. Tiger Moth obviously hasn’t run over there but he ran an excellent race in the Irish Derby and won well the race before he left to go to Australia.

“There wasn’t really any other race he could run in, and he was just getting in the Melbourne Cup with a nice weight, so we decided not to run him beforehand. They’ve been very happy since he’s been down there. Everything is very good with him and I’m hoping they both run well.”

Anthony Van Dyck is drawn low in stall three while Tiger Moth faces a difficult task from stall 23 but both are at the head of the betting in another open renewal which sees last year's winner Vow And Declare set to go off as a rank outsider.

O'Brien faces family opposition once again with Joseph saddling last year's fourth Master Of Reality (11) as well as Twilight Payment (12) while former inmate Sir Dragonet (14) – which went off favourite in last year's English Derby – now running in the hands of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

The Irish challenge is completed by Willie Mullins with the Irish champion jumps trainer saddling the renamed Stratum Albion – running in the colours of Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom – as last year's English Cesarewitch hero bids for another lucrative pot.

Online Editors