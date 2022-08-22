Aidan O’Brien unleashes more Classic contenders while Irish racing awaits possible arrival of brilliant Baaeed

It seems like every other weekend that Aidan O’Brien produces another live Classic contender with Meditate and Aesop’s Fables adding their names to a long list of Ballydoyle contenders after impressive victories at the Curragh on Saturday.

O’Brien and Ryan Moore combined for a scintillating four-timer at the Kildare track as Meditate (8/13 favourite) made every inch of the running to hand the Ballydoyle maestro the Group Two Debutante Stakes for a 13th time.

The dual Group Three winner, already successful in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier this season, put her stamp on affairs a furlong from home to make it four wins from four starts with three quarters of a length to spare at the finish.

That was the No Nay Never filly’s first time to race over seven furlongs and she is now as short as 6/1 for next year’s English 1,000 Guineas with the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes next up for her at Irish Champions Weekend on September 11.

“She is so laid back and travels along in second gear. She was very fresh even going down (to the start) and it was a while since she ran. She even spotted the photographer going to the line. We always thought seven (furlongs) wasn’t going to be a problem for her,” O’Brien said.

“She hits the gates very quick, but relaxes and is happy to sit there handy. She is very professional and gives you only what you ask. The plan was to come here and go for the Moyglare and that is what we are hoping to do. Ryan said that trip was no problem and he felt further would be no problem. She looks a very exciting filly at the moment.”

O’Brien had earlier landed the Futurity Stakes with Aesop’s Fables (3/1) defying a four-month lay-off, and a significant drift in the betting market, for his 15th success in the Group Two on a great day for the progeny of No Nay Never.

Stablemate Hans Andersen (5/2) got first run up the home straight and looked the most likely winner, but Aesop’s Fables finished best under Moore in the final 100 yards to win going away by two-and-a-quarter-lengths as his odds for the 2023 English 2,000 Guineas were slashed to 10/1 in places.

“He had a little setback after winning (a maiden) at Navan and was a long time off. He’s a big, strong powerful horse and is built like a sprinter. He travelled well and I was a bit worried going up to seven (furlongs),” O’Brien said.

“We’ll see how he comes out of this before deciding where we go next but you would have to be thinking Group One now. I would say he will progress a lot from this to his next run.”

Anything O’Brien could do, his jumps counterpart Willie Mullins could equal at Killarney the same day as the Closutton maestro banged in a quartet of winners, at combined odds of 128/1, spearheaded by another success for Rock Road (11/4 favourite).

The 10-year-old has been a revelation since switching to Mullins with four wins from seven starts and he kept on strongly up the home straight to score under Brian Hayes.

The feature at Naas yesterday went to a British raider. There was a four-strong visiting party among the 10-runner field in the Group Three Ballyogan Stakes and it was the outsider of that quartet – the William Haggas-trained Perfect News (9/1) – that came home best under the trainer’s go-to Irish rider Chris Hayes.

Irish racing will now be waiting on Haggas with bated breath over the coming days as the Newmarket trainer has mooted the possibility of the brilliant Baaeed making an appearance at Champions Weekend.

Baaeed, the world’s highest rated horse at a staggering 135, is nearing retirement but could take in the Leopardstown’s Irish Champion Stakes before sailing into the sunset.