Aidan O'Brien sets new record as Mendelssohn romps home in UAE Derby

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Mendelssohn ran out arguably the most impressive ever winner in the 23 year history of Dubai World Cup day when annihilating the field in the Group 2 UAE Derby on Saturday.

Mendelssohn broke the Meydan track record under Ryan Moore with a sensational performance as he recorded an eighteen and a half length success, booking his place in the Kentucky Derby next month.

It was O'Brien's first winner at the Dubai World Cup meeting since 2013 when St Nicholas Abbey won the Dubai Sheema Classic and Menhelssohn was giving O’Brien a third success in the UAE Derby following Daddy Long Legs in 2012 and Lines Of Battle in 2013. Speaking to independent.ie immediately after the race O’Brien said; "He was a horse that we hoped would learn a lot by coming here and we are absolutely delighted, over the moon really.

"He's by Scat Daddy and the lads paid a lot of money for him and he's bred to be very good. With a pedigree like he has he is bred to handle the dirt. That was an unbelievable performance really." O'Brien added: "We weren't sure how he would handle the distance but you have to say he saw it out pretty well!

"He is naturally quick and has a lot of tactical early speed. He did it the hard way but he did it so easily."

Online Editors