Aidan O’Brien planning to take Irish Derby at Curragh with English Oaks heroine Tuesday

Trainer Aidan O'Brien (left) and jockey Ryan Moore with the trophy after winning the Gold Cup on Kyprios during day three of Royal Ascot. Photo: PA

There are few achievements that Aidan O'Brien doesn't already have on his stunning CV, but winning a Derby with a filly is one of them, and he will bid to change that on Saturday at the Curragh.

O'Brien reports English Oaks heroine Tuesday to be in flying form since her narrow defeat of Emily Upjohn at Epsom earlier this month, with the daughter of Galileo supplemented for this weekend's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

The Ballydoyle maestro already has a record 14 Irish Derby successes to his name and the decision has been taken to parachute Tuesday into the fold against the opposite sex for the first time in her career.

Balanchine was the last filly to win the Irish Derby under Frankie Dettori some 28 years ago, but Tuesday holds strong claims given that Oaks third Nashwa has already franked the form in style with her Prix de Diane success at Chantilly on Sunday, handing Hollie Doyle her first Classic in the saddle.

Ryan Moore will partner Tuesday (2/1) once again with a fascinating duel in store between her and Epsom Derby third Westover (6/4 favourite) with Ralph Beckett's charge to be partnered for the first time by three-time Irish champion jockey Colin Keane.