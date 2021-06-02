Aidan O’Brien makes late change with Ballydoyle set to rely solely on Bolshoi Ballet in Epsom Derby

THE confidence in Bolshoi Ballet is clearly sky high with Aidan O'Brien revealing that the son of Galileo is likely to be his only representative in Saturday's Epsom Derby on the eve of the Classic's final declaration stage.

O'Brien had six possible contenders for the Epsom showpiece but the Ballydoyle maestro looks set to radically alter his plans and rely on strong favourite Bolshoi Ballet for his ninth win in the €1.3million contest.

Dante third High Definition, which was ante-post favourite for the English Derby over the winter, is expected to be rerouted to the Irish version later this month at The Curragh while Van Gogh instead vies for the French Derby at Chantilly on Sunday.

"Things could change before 10am, but at the moment it looks as though there's going to be one runner for us at Epsom on Saturday, Bolshoi Ballet. It looks like High Definition will come to The Curragh for the Irish Derby," O'Brien told the Racing Post today.

"It means there's a little bit of extra time for High Definition and the two of them are getting a shot for the first time at a Derby each. Sir Lamorak will go to Royal Ascot, probably for the King Edward VII or one of those races.

"Kyprios will go there as well for the Queen's Vase. Van Gogh will head to France for the Prix du Jockey Club with St Mark's Basilica. The Mediterranean is declared for the Nijinsky Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday."