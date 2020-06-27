Aidan O'Brien claims 14th Derby win after Santiago holds on at the Curragh

Jockey Seamie Heffernan celebrates after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Santiago during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare.

It was an Irish Derby like no other with Saturday's Curragh Classic held behind closed doors but it was a familiar story with Aidan O'Brien notching his 14th success in the prestigious Group One as Santiago led home a 1-2-3-4 for the Ballydoyle maestro.

Coming hot on the heels of his Queen's Vase win at Royal Ascot, there were worries about whether the Authorized colt could back it up just eight days later but Seamie Heffernan got stuck into the 2/1 favourite in the final two furlongs to hold on by a head in a thrilling finish.

Runner-up Tiger Moth (14/1) kept on well to reduce the deficit in the final 100 yards under Emmet McNamara but he couldn't catch Santiago, as Heffernan secured his fourth Irish Derby success with stablemates Dawn Patrol (10/1) and Order Of Australia (33/1) well back in third and fourth.

The English St Leger – for which he is now the 9/4 favourite – looks set to be Santiago's next port of call while O'Brien is confident that he could be an Ascot Gold Cup horse next season and emulate the feats of recent winners like Order Of St George, Leading Light and Fame And Glory.

"He's a lovely horse. We thought he was going to be a Leger horse and one to look forward to next year, he's a lovely, clean-winded horse and it's great," O'Brien said.

"We'll see what the lads want to do but it looks a lovely race for him. We'd the second and the third there as well so we'll see what the lads want to do. He'll be a lovely Cup horse next year, he travels well so he's a horse to look forward to."

Earlier in the day, Buckhurst (13/8) showed his love for the Kildare track, as well as his toughness, once again with a superb front-running display under Wayne Lordan as Joseph upset his father Aidan to land the Group-Three Alleged Stakes.

Lordan dictated the pace in the three-runner affair and O'Brien's Sir Dragonet (10/11 favourite) had no response back in second as his losing streak stretched to six races with the talented but frustrating four-year-old now winless for more than a year.

Buckhurst (13/8) dictated the pace in the three-runner affair to make it three victories from four starts at the Curragh, all over 1m2f, and looks set to take in the Tattersalls Irish Gold Cup later in the season while the four-year-old – owned by Australian Lloyd Williams – also earned a 33/1 quote for the Melbourne Cup.

"He’s always been a good horse but it’s nice to get him back on track. He’s uncomplicated and well able to go along in front. I felt he won well at the line and the Tattersalls Gold Cup looks the obvious race for him now," Joseph O’Brien said.

Online Editors