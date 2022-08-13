Aidan O’Brien can get exciting Luxembourg back on track

There's only one place to start and that's the return of Luxembourg in today's Group Three Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes (4.05) at the Curragh.

The one-time Epsom Derby favourite is head and shoulders above his five rivals on ratings and with race conditions in his favour, the son of Camelot should get back on track from injury before moving onto bigger things.

Aidan O'Brien's charge has not been seen since finishing third in the English 2,000 Guineas in April and while unlikely to be close to race fitness, he should get the job done under Ryan Moore before moving onto a tilt at next month’s Irish Champion Stakes.

Read More

The Listed Curragh Stakes (3.30) has been dominated by Ger Lyons with the Meath trainer targeting the sprint having won five of the last eight renewals and he has another live chance in Mauiewowie.

The Havana Grey filly comes here full of hope having just been touched off by a British raider in a Listed event at Naas on her second start. She had scored comfortably on debut prior to that and there should be plenty more to come under Colin Keane.

O'Brien had been going for eight in a row in the Group Three Irish St Leger Trial Stakes (4.40) last year before his son Joseph thwarted him and the younger O'Brien is doubly represented with Temple Of Artemis and Raise You this time around.

Dermot Weld’s dual Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song is the one to beat, though, but this may be one for punters to swerve based on form, while Joseph O'Brien is also bidding for more Group One glory with globe-trotting superstar State Of Rest tackling the Prix Jacques le Marois (2.55) at Deauville tomorrow.