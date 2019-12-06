Aidan O'Brien is eyeing more international success this weekend with English Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck leading his charge in the Group One Hong Kong Vase (5.40) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Aidan O'Brien and Willie Mullins bidding for world domination as they eye lucrative Hong Kong prizes this weekend

O'Brien claimed the €2.4million prize in 2015 and 2017 through Highland Reel and he expects Anthony Van Dyck to be in the mix despite failing to get his head in front since his Classic success at Epsom.

"Obviously he's a horse we always thought very highly of, and he's run some unbelievable races through the whole year. The only disappointing run was really in the King George on bad ground," O'Brien said.

"He's a lovely moving horse and we always thought he loved fast ground. Obviously he was a little bit unlucky in the Breeders' Cup, but we were still very happy with the performance."

Ryan Moore will partner Anthony Van Dyck with Wayne Lordan aboard Ballydoyle outsider Mount Everest while there is also Irish representation in the shape of Willie Mullins' True Self.

True Self – the mount of Kerrin McEvoy – is bidding to compliment her cosy Group Three Queen Elizabeth Stakes victory at Flemington last month but travelling head lad David Casey admits that he would be happy to pinch some prize money.

"It was just steady away today, she doesn't need to do anything more," Casey said of her final preparations. "This is a real step up from Flemington, a very tough race. If she can nick a bit of prize-money, I think everyone will be very happy."

The Irish trio face a stiff task with last year's winner Exultant a warm favourite for trainer Zac Purton while O'Brien is also hoping to land his first Hong Kong Cup (8.10) through Magic Wand.

The daughter of Galileo finally ended her Group One famine when landing the MacKinnon Stakes at Flemington last month and O'Brien is confident that the teak tough filly can make the frame in the prestigious €3.3 million contest.

"She's an incredible filly, obviously. She goes all around the world - this year she's been travelling from America, back to Ireland, even Australia not so long ago. What she has done is incredible."

"It'll be a tough, hard race - very tough to win but we're looking forward to it. She loves fast ground, she's very genuine and we're very happy with her."

Big-race jockey Moore feels conditions will play to her strengths and he's expecting a big performance with the track and trip also likely to be in her favour.

"She's a really tough filly and a mile and a quarter at Sha Tin should suit her. She wasn't beaten far over two miles at Flemington but the ground was a bit soft that day. She loves a fast surface," Moore said.

Online Editors