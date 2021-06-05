Adayar and Adam Kirby win Epsom Derby for Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby

Adayar ridden by jockey Adam Kirby on their way to winning the Cazoo Derby during day two of the Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse

Adayar sprang a 16-1 surprise as he came home a wide-margin winner of the Cazoo Derby under a jubilant Adam Kirby at Epsom.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and only ridden by Kirby after he lost the ride on John Leeper to Frankie Dettori, the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel shot clear in the final furlong to give his handler a second win after Masar in 2018.

Richard Hannon's Mojo Star, a 50-1 chance, ran a huge race to be four and a half lengths away in second, with the winner's stablemate Hurricane Lane another three and a quarter lengths back in third.

Gear Up set the early gallop, with Kirby on his heels aboard Adayar and Youth Spirit also prominent in the early stages.

Hot favourite Bolshoi Ballet was also towards the head of the field, settled in fourth on the outside, while the well-fancied John Leeper was restrained in last place by Dettori until the field reached Tattenham Corner.

Gear Up started to drop away with two furlongs to run, allowing Kirby a run up the inside rail and he soon put daylight between himself and the field.

Mojo Star finished well from off the pace, with Hurricane Lane also keeping on at the one pace for minor honours, but Aidan O'Brien's Bolshoi Ballet and the Ed Dunlop-trained John Leeper were both ultimately well-beaten.

Kirby was struggling to comprehend his achievement following the race.

He said: "There's been ups and downs, it's racing, but when it comes to Charlie Appleby, he's a top man. I can't thank him enough. He's a real gentleman and a great trainer. It's quite unbelievable really - I don't think it's really sunk in yet.

"It's a Derby. He ran well in the Lingfield Derby Trial and that was obviously good form - we can all be wiser after the event.

"I got in (on the rail) and luckily the horse was brave enough to go through with it - he galloped up to the line and out through it.

"It's a marvellous day. I hope my mother was watching."

Appleby admitted he had his doubts about Adayar tackling the Derby, but Godolphin founder Sheikh Mohammed was keen to let the colt have his Classic chance.

The trainer said: "I'm delighted for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Team Godolphin, being a home-bred as well and Frankel having his first Derby winner.

"I'm delighted for Adam. He knows him as well as anyone as he broke all three of the runners in.

"To win the way he has done, he's stamped his authority there among the three-year-old middle-distance horses. We'll just take a breath, let the dust settle and regroup. It will be interesting to see what the boys say about the other pair (Hurricane Run and One Ruler, who was sixth) as well.

"I had a conversation with His Highness on Wednesday and I sort of put it up there that Adayar would be more of a staying horse and, thankfully, he put me straight back where I should be and said 'no Charlie, there's only one Derby and you need to stay in the Derby'."

Oisin Murphy had been asked to partner Adayar, but given Appleby's long-standing relationship with Kirby, he changed the riding plans.

Appleby said: "Adam is a huge part of the team, he's been with us since I started and does a lot on the racing side, breaks some of our horses in. I have to say Oisin was very professional when he took the news.

"Once Adam was available, I was always going to offer the ride to him, and Oisin said 'I know what you're going to say and I understand', so a big thanks to him for being a true sportsman."