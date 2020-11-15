Abacadabras can deny Mullins' record bid

Interesting, in the year of Princess Zoe, that the first winner of the Morgiana Hurdle was the Paddy Mullins-trained Grabel. Interesting too that Saint Roi carries the hopes of Paddy's son, Willie, as he bids for a staggering tenth consecutive triumph in Punchestown's Unibet-sponsored Grade 1.

The future Closutton colossus rode Grabel in the Champion Hurdle eight months prior to that inaugural Morgiana, and though the pair never got into contention, and the heavily-punted stablemate Cloughtaney faded under brother Tony, it was a landmark occasion for the Doninga dynasty, with the youngest of the three siblings, Tom, also participating on board Tradehimin.

It was Tony who would be associated most with Grabel, not least because of their combination in claiming a historic victory in the €750,000 Dueling Grounds Hurdle at Kentucky Downs in 1990.

It was a stupendous feat of training and organisation by Paddy, of temperament by Grabel and horsemanship by Tony, in the most unfamiliar of surroundings. National Hunt horses did not travel to America from our corner of the world, not even for that sort of money.

She would win a remarkable 26 races, including a second successive Morgiana. Her young owner Paddy Kehoe struck up such a relationship with Tony that he would send him a number of horses to train over the years.

The most recent of those is Princess Zoe, which he co-owns with sister Philomena Crampton, and who has progressed from mid-range handicapper to Group 1 Prix du Cadran-winning mare in a matter of months under Tony's expert tutelage.

Nowadays, the Morgiana is a bona fide Champion Hurdle trial. Though it took until 2006 to acquire Grade 1 status, previous winners up to then included Danoli, Brave Inca and Harchibald.

Limestone Lad won it three times and in the year after his first win, when he had a quickly-aborted tilt at the larger obstacles, it was ironically a future chasing legend, Moscow Flyer, who prevailed.

Since attaining top-tier classification, Hardy Eustace, Faugheen, Solwhit and Nichols Canyon - all Cheltenham championship winners - claimed the spoils.

The greatest of them all was Hurricane Fly, however. The dual Champion Hurdle victor is the only horse to achieve a three-in-a-row.

Another Cheltenham Festival winner, Thousand Stars, began the Mullins run in 2011 and then Saldier brought the streak to nine last year under the trainer's nephew Danny - son of Tony.

It is never a negative to be sitting on a Mullins second or third string but there are no such opportunities this time around. And no tough decisions for Paul Townend, as a result. With 10 of the last 19 winners going off favourite, the odds truly are in Saint Roi's favour but this represents a first stab at this class, while Abacadabras and the admirable Supasundae have Grade 1 prizes in the locker.

The former divides opinion. That Grade 1 win in novice company at Leopardstown last Christmas was a cakewalk, and because he travels like a Ferrari, he attracts criticism when finding one too good for him.

But he did beat Latest Exhibition, who will be short odds to garner the Grade 2 Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Chase earlier in the card, and only had his colours lowered last year by Envoi Allen and Shishkin, the latter when Davy Russell may have found himself in front a little early in the Supreme at Cheltenham.

You could not say he didn't battle on either occasion, getting within a length and a half of his already near-mythical stablemate, and failing by just a head to hold off Shishkin.

The naysayers were quick to crib when the Gigginstown House-owned six-year-old lost on debut to Aspire Tower in the WKD Hurdle at Down Royal a fortnight ago, but while Gordon Elliott had his usual bountiful experience up north, plenty of his are coming on for the run too. Henry de Bromhead's charge is no slouch either.

Supasundae has won Grade 1s at Aintree, Leopardstown and Punchestown and is a Cheltenham Festival victor, having triumphed in the Coral Cup in 2017. He was second in the Stayers' Hurdle 12 months later.

He is making a quick reappearance after finishing 31 lengths off Sire Du Berlais in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan seven days ago. Jessica Harrington's doughty campaigner invariably needs a couple of runs to blow off the cobwebs and rising 11 now, is very unlikely to be revved up to the minute for this target.

Coeur Sublime is a very interesting contender, having his first run for owner Chris Jones' retained trainer Gearóid O'Loughlin. Always highly rated, his form fell away after a facile win in the WKD Hurdle while in Elliott's care 12 months ago.

There were some medical issues uncovered subsequently, however, and he certainly has the talent to be a contender if able to put his best foot forward, though is sure to come on for the run in terms of fitness.

Jason The Militant completes the field. He ran a cracker when only a short head behind Abacadabras last time, having only shed his maiden status at the beginning of October, but is two pounds worse off and will not have the same conditioning advantage either.

For his part, Saint Roi has created a good impression and bolted clear of stablemate Aramon in the County Hurdle last March, making full use of a 12 pounds advantage.

JP McManus' son of Coastal Path did all that was asked of him in landing the Horse & Jockey Hurdle at Tipperary last month in his first foray at senior level, but we will know far more about his Champion Hurdle prospects after this. My suspicion is that the five-year-old might come up short, albeit that he will undoubtedly strip much fitter today.

Abacadabras really has done very little wrong and his form is by far the best in the race apart from Supasundae. But at six, the Davidoff gelding should still be improving. He looks the best of this field to me.