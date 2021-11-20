| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A Plus Tard can claim a first Irish win in Betfair Chase with Rachael Blackmore in the plate

Rachael Blackmore will partner A Plus Tard again in today&rsquo;s Betfair Chase at Haydock. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Rachael Blackmore will partner A Plus Tard again in today&rsquo;s Betfair Chase at Haydock. Photo: Sportsfile

Rachael Blackmore will partner A Plus Tard again in today’s Betfair Chase at Haydock. Photo: Sportsfile

Rachael Blackmore will partner A Plus Tard again in today’s Betfair Chase at Haydock. Photo: Sportsfile

Wayne Bailey

In a year which saw quite a few negative stories about the racing industry, Rachael Blackmore has been a breath of fresh air, and her wins at Cheltenham in March gave the sport a great boost.

She had to settle for second place in the Gold Cup on board A Plus Tard, but she battled hard all the way and at one stage, A Plus Tard traded as low as 2/5 in-running on Betfair. Minella Indo held on to give Henry de Bromhead a famous one-two, with Willie Mullins’ favourite Al Boum Photo, which carried my money, in third.

Most Watched

Privacy