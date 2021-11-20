A Plus Tard can claim a first Irish win in Betfair Chase with Rachael Blackmore in the plate

In a year which saw quite a few negative stories about the racing industry, Rachael Blackmore has been a breath of fresh air, and her wins at Cheltenham in March gave the sport a great boost.

She had to settle for second place in the Gold Cup on board A Plus Tard, but she battled hard all the way and at one stage, A Plus Tard traded as low as 2/5 in-running on Betfair. Minella Indo held on to give Henry de Bromhead a famous one-two, with Willie Mullins’ favourite Al Boum Photo, which carried my money, in third.

Blackmore and A Plus Tard are back today for the Grade One Betfair Chase (3.0), her first time riding at the Haydock course. Based on his Gold Cup form, A Plus Tard should take all the beating and odds of 6/4 in an eight-runner field seem reasonably fair. That would make De Bromhead the first Irish trainer to win this race, which was established in 2005.

Rated 172, the seven-year-old is 6lbs clear of his nearest rival Bristol De Mai, although Nigel Twiston-Davies’ 10-year-old is not dismissed lightly, having won the race in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

A fourth win for Bristol De Mai would equal Kauto Star’s record in the race, and although he’s getting on a bit, Snoopy Loopy, Kauto Star and Cue Card all landed the prize when aged in double figures.

With Next Destination, Waiting Patiently and Royale Pagaille all in with a chance, this could turn out to be a very decent spectacle – but A Plus Tard should have enough to see off his rivals and add another big race to Blackmore’s ever-growing CV.

Earlier on the same card, Rightplacerightime is tipped at 5/1 in the Grade Three Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle (2.25).

Trainer Emmet Mullins has a good record when sending horses across the water and the six-year-old looked promising when winning a Fairyhouse novice race earlier this month, his third run for Mullins, and I reckon a mark of 125 here gives him plenty of room for manoeuvre.

The gelding is in at the bottom of the weights here with 10st 2lbs, and with jockey Harry Kimber claiming 7lbs, he’s got every chance.

The biggest threat to the bet comes from Dan Skelton’s Riggs, which is rated 127. He won a handicap last year off 115 and has gone close in a couple of decent races since, and is the type that should go on improving.

At Ascot, Defi Du Seuil gets the nod around 100/30 in the six-runner Grade Two Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase (2.05). Trained by Philip Hobbs, the eight-year-old has numerous Grade Ones to his credit including the Shloer Chase, Tingle Creek and also the Clarence House here in 2020.

He’s failed to win in three outings since, so it’s fair to say he’s got something to prove – but a wind-op should give him a boost, and a step up in trip should also be in his favour.

Of course, there’s always a chance that the old spark is gone, but if he can somehow tap into that class he’s shown in the past, he can see off Dashel Drasher. That one comes here in a rich vein of form having won his latest three races including a Grade One last time, but I suspect he’ll find this quite tough carrying a penalty.

On the all-weather at Wolverhampton, I’m very keen on Asean Legend, which is expected to go off around 6/4 in the Coral Proud To Support British Racing EBF Novice Stakes (6.30).

We’ve got a handful of newcomers in the 11-runner field so there’s a chance that one of those could be something special, but I stuck Asean Legend in the notebook as one to back next time out when a neck-second to even-money favourite Educator on his debut at Haydock in September. He came with a late run and almost got there, but he stayed on nicely and I’m sure he’ll improve.

Finally, each-way backers should consider Uther Pendragon, which was trading at 16/1 yesterday evening, for the BetYourWay At Betway Handicap at Lingfield (11.35).

Trained by Stan Moore, he’s been around the block in Britain and abroad, and while he’s only won three of his 61 Flat races, he’s been placed in around a third of those.

He finished third at 33/1 when last seen here in October, and races off the same mark of 58 with Josephine Gordon booked to ride once again.

The winner of that race, Marion's Boy, lines up again for Roger Teal and will most likely go off as favourite around 100/30; however, he’s up 7lbs to 71 which should do its job of holding him back, and in my view, that makes those odds seem skinny.