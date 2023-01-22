| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A long time in the making

Bob Murphy has gone from milking cows to lapping it up on centre stage

Darrens Hope earned Bob Murphy instant fame in November. Photo: Patrick McCann Expand

Close

Darrens Hope earned Bob Murphy instant fame in November. Photo: Patrick McCann

Darrens Hope earned Bob Murphy instant fame in November. Photo: Patrick McCann

Darrens Hope earned Bob Murphy instant fame in November. Photo: Patrick McCann

Daragh Ó Conchúír

Bob Murphy earned instant fame after a lifetime of involvement in horses when Darrens Hope knuckled down to deny Gordon Elliott-trained hotpot Minella Crooner in the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Chase at Punchestown in November.

It was the biggest success of the three-horse trainer’s career, a career that has always centred on racing the mares he has bred, with that pursuit a hobby in itself.

Most Watched

Privacy