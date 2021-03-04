‘A horrific assault on a man's character because of one mistake’ – Trainer Tony Mullins on Gordon Elliott scandal

Trainer Tony Mullins believes that "public opinion has robbed a business from Gordon Elliott" in the wake of the scandal which saw the Meath trainer pictured on top of a dead horse on his gallops.

Elliott has been at the centre of a media storm since the shocking photo emerged online last Saturday with his Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) hearing set for tomorrow morning at 9.30 with his training licence hanging in the balance.

Mullins acknowledges the "awful" error in judgement which Elliott made, but he condemns the "horrific assault on a man's character because of one mistake" and he doesn't want to see the Meath trainer wiped out as a result.

"Public opinion has robbed a business from Gordon Elliott during the week, which I think is the most horrendous thing I've ever seen seen in public life," Mullins, brother of champion jumps trainer Willie, told Independent.ie

"I think this lockdown has caused frustration among people and Twitter has allowed them to vent it at the cost of Gordon's life and the 60 or 70 families who are the main bread winners employed by Gordon.

"You're not talking only about one man here, which is horrendous for him, there's also 60 or 70 families who have their bread winner working in that yard and who love their horses.

"I know from dealing with people all of my life. If he was in any way not top class with his horses, he wouldn't get the results that he did. To say that he doesn't give his horses absolute 100 per cent attention was just a horrific assault on a man's character because of one mistake.

"He admitted, and I would say he made an awful mistake, but it certainly didn't warrant him and many other people's lives being turned upside down. He made a mistake, he has to remember he is an ambassador for our sport.

"And he must be reprimanded for it but to take his and many other people's...to take the belly out of their lives is horrendous and should never be allowed to happen again."

The Kilkenny trainer is a hugely popular character on Twitter but his thoughts on social media have been soured by the fallout to the Elliott affair and the Group One-winning handler is calling for action against faceless keyboard warriors.

"I really enjoyed Twitter for the last few years but this has turned my stomach. I am now looking at Twitter in a completely different light and I won't be as loose and jolly as I have been for the last few years," Mullins said.

"And I did enjoy it, not realising that something like this could happen. I think it's horrendous and if Twitter don't do something about it, our government has to.

"To say that an account is not traceable in my opinion is a complete lie and every account is traceable. I just don't believe when they say that they can't trace an account and Twitter should be brought and held to ransom on it."

Online Editors