| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'A decision had to be made. We were in profit. Do we take the money and move on? Or take the risk of a second shot?'

Moments in Time: Piper Hayes' win at Necarne point-to-point, Co Fermanagh May, 2005

Piper Hayes and Andrew Duff on the way to winning a point-to-point in Fermanagh in 2005. Credit: Healy Racing. Expand

Close

Piper Hayes and Andrew Duff on the way to winning a point-to-point in Fermanagh in 2005. Credit: Healy Racing.

Piper Hayes and Andrew Duff on the way to winning a point-to-point in Fermanagh in 2005. Credit: Healy Racing.

Piper Hayes and Andrew Duff on the way to winning a point-to-point in Fermanagh in 2005. Credit: Healy Racing.

Des Berry

"You can criticise a man’s wife; never his horse" – The Brother

It was love at first sight towards the end of another long day.

He was just that well put together, an almighty amalgam of a short, thick neck, powerful hindquarters, alert ears, handsome head, shining bay coat, loose shoulders and light, swinging feet.