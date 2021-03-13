A brand new breed of big players in town

The death last month of Tom Foley, the trainer forever associated with the great Danoli, evoked images of a different place and time.

It’s a well told story that when the Carlow trainer flew to Cheltenham for the Irish banker’s euphoric victory in 1994, it was his first time on an aeroplane.

Danoli was owned by Dan O’Neill, a local bone setter who resisted offers to sell for big bucks. The unlikely star was named Danoli as a combination of the owner’s name and that of his daughter Olivia. Watching him run in somebody else’s colours wouldn’t have felt right.

A year later, at the same festival that a young handler named Willie Mullins landed his first Cheltenham winner with Tourist Attraction, there was also a certain charm lying behind the Irish success stories.

Doran’s Pride nabbed the Stayers Hurdle, thus bringing more attention to the tale of his owner Tom Doran, a Mayoman who went to London and made money in the building trade. The Sunday Independent described the scenes around the winners enclosure following the victory of the popular Michael Hourigan trained star.

Read More

Limerick trainer Pat O’Donnell was interviewed, fresh from the joy of his underdog story 24 hours earlier when Chance Coffey prevailed in the Coral Cup. “The great thing about National Hunt racing is that the small man can win,” said O’Donnell.

“You look at Tom Doran, he’s just had a great win here. It can’t happen in Formula One and in other sports where money buys success but it can happen here.”

Sepia tinted words. Last year, a news report of a victory for O’Donnell’s Dragon of Malta at Killarney detailed how it was his first success for nine years. It was in a flat race too, a reflection of how the lower tier of that code is arguably more accessible than the National Hunt scene where eyewatering sums are now regularly exchanged in hope rather than expectation.

Big yards and big owners have underpinned the Irish dominance of recent years. Willie Mullins (7), Gordon Elliott (7) and Henry De Bromhead (2) were responsible for 16 out of the 17 winners last year with Foxhunters Chase glory for Eugene O’Sullivan with It Comes To Pass the outlier.

De Bromhead did win the Arkle with syndicate horse Put The Kettle On, a €22,000 purchase which is a bargain in the modern market.

But the majority of the owners in the winners enclosure were familiar faces, with JP McManus winning seven races.

The story of the last decade couldn’t be written without reference to McManus, ex-banker Rich Ricci, and of course Michael O’Leary, the festival quote machine that also sends out winners. But there is a changing of guard of sorts underway in the owners ranks.

O’Leary’s operation is being scaled down as part of his long goodbye and while Ricci retains a strong presence - Chacun Pour Soi and Monkfish could soon be viewed as the top two chasers in training - his string lacks the depth of old.

McManus remains constant, the famous green and gold colours still adorning some of the best handicapped horses in training on both sides of the pond.

However, some old sparring partners have left the stage.

At the turn of the last decade, Paul Nicholls had Kauto Star and Master Minded wearing the silks of Clive Smith, but the Englishman, who concentrated on quality over quantity, has given up the game.

Sizing Europe and Sizing John were the flagbearers through the 2010s for Alan and Ann Potts who expanded their string but both of the owners passed away in the months after Sizing John took Gold Cup glory for Jessica Harrington in 2017.

There’s a new breed of big players in town now, though, and they are gravitating towards the most successful trainers, a concentration of the equine elite that is squeezing the prospects of Danoli style fairytale stories.

Here are the owners behind the colours that look set to fill screens for years to come.

JOE AND MARIE DONNELLY

Best Known For: Al Boum Photo

The history chasers have a fascinating back story behind them. Joe and Marie Donnelly moved to France in the early 2000s after Corkman Joe sold up his bookmaking interests. He was a big player in that world through the 1990s, chairing the Irish National Bookmakers’ Association and also sitting on the board of the Irish Horseracing Authority. Donnelly thrived in the world before technology took over and got out at the right time.

A Racing Post profile of the duo last year detailed how they had a second passion which was the art world and they threw themselves into the business of that too, building a collection of fine works and developing a reputation for good judgment. The couple were invited to serve on the International Council of the Tate Gallery and held a similar role in New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Marie was also a founding member and chairwoman of the Irish Hospice Foundation. They also invested in property as well as art and had moved out of the Irish market and concentrated on Europe long before the crash.

They were out of the racing game then but made a comeback five years ago with the late Mick O’Toole providing guidance and they have made a serious splash this time around with dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo bringing the yellow and black onto front pages as well as back pages, although the owners have largely shunned the limelight. Pragmatism rather than patriotism guides their choices as they also have horses with Nicky Henderson, with last year’s Supreme victor Shishkin a contender for greatness.

CHEVELEY PARK STUD

Best Known For: Envoi Allen

To describe them as ‘new’ is factually inaccurate. The red white and blue was carried by Classified in the Aintree National in the 1980s, but it was flat racing that paid the substantial bills of the Newmarket based operation. Cheveley Park’s website explains that when David and Patricia Thompson acquired the property in the 1970s, records showed that horses had been raised on the land for the last thousand years. That’s pedigree.

With a select number of stallions on site and well over a hundred flat horses in training, the assumption would be that the Thompsons dreamt of summer glory in Epsom and Ascot as opposed to Cheltenham jubilation. However, 1992 Grand National winner Party Politics carried Patricia’s personal colours and in recent years Cheveley decided to throw themselves headlong into the top end of the National Hunt market. Unsurprisingly, they have bought well and Envoi Allen is really putting them on the map.

That’s why the news of Cheveley’s decision to pull out of Gordon Elliott’s yard really brought that story to another level. It was arguably a bigger punishment than the six month ban that followed for Elliott because Envoi Allen won’t be there upon his return.

Given that the equine trade is where they make all of their money, Cheveley were in a more difficult position in the context of the photo scandal and that’s why the Thompson family (David passed away in January) felt taking their steeds away was the most appropriate course of action. They already had horses with De Bromhead and Mullins and split their Elliott eight between the two. De Bromhead already has A Plus Tard running for them in the Gold Cup and now has the pressure of ensuring Envoi Allen delivers on his potential in the Marsh.

NOEL AND VALERIE MORAN

Best Known For: Zanahiyr

The Meath couple became central players in the Elliott story when they opted to stick with their fellow countyman amid inaccurate speculation they were moving their team to Noel Meade. It was a big hold.

The Morans did pull their sponsorship of the yard but they have left their burgeoning team there and that’s a major boost for Elliott seeing as they look to have the firepower to fill the void left by the imminent departure of Gigginstown.

That was made clear at the November sale in Cheltenham when they went to €470,000 to buy top lot Ginto and then shelled out a cool €270,000 for second best Gringo D’aubrelle. Ginto was at Elliott’s already and Gringo joined him there.

In 2019, the Morans made the news when they sold their payments business Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) in a deal that yielded them €266m, an extraordinary figure when you consider that they had started with nothing over a decade earlier when Noel - who finished education at secondary school level - crafted an idea built around prepaid cards at his kitchen table. His then girlfriend Valerie was the only person willing to come and work with him. The entrepreneur built up a network of corporate clients and the rest is history.

Their rapport with Elliott has been credited to the fact that his story resonated with them because he began from scratch. “We felt that Gordon was a bit like ourselves with PFS,” Moran told the Racing Post in December. “He had the work ethic that we had with PFS.”

Triumph Hurdle hope Zanahiyr will run for Elliott’s temporary stand-in Denise Foster but their racing story looks to be at a formative stage. If they want somewhere for their horses to retire eventually, the 1,000 acre grounds of Knockdrin Castle in Westmeath, purchased in January for €10m, should do the job.

ROBCOUR

Best Known For: Bob Olinger

The best is yet to come for Robcour who have concentrated on buying young horses, a number of whom are still taking baby steps. Clonmel man Brian Acheson is the man behind Robcour, and he made his money in engineering services as a two thirds owner of Dornan Engineering, a big firm with offices in Ireland, the UK and Europe which has clients including Google and Coca Cola.

The 2020 Sunday Times Rich List estimated his worth at €127m and the Tipperary GAA enthusiast and backer is growing his racing interests considerably. Bob Olinger’s success at Naas in January was a first Grade 1 triumph for Acheson and more should follow with the Ballymore favourite to the forefront of the operation. Robcour also have horses with Elliott, Jessica Harrington, Mouse Morris and Peter Fahey and the pink and white halved colours with black sleeves and black cap are becoming a part of the furniture for racing enthusiasts.

But they are knocking on the Premier League door, joining the aforementioned owners and the likes of Simon Munir & Isaac Souede and the McNeill Family, established operators in the UK who have increasingly swayed towards benefiting from Irish expertise too with favourable prize money levels on these shores another factor. This isn’t Cheltenham in the nineties any more. Central players own planes, never mind finding it a novelty to board one. Formula One is far from a strained comparison.