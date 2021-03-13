| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A brand new breed of big players in town

The story of the last decade couldn’t be written without McManus, Ricci and O’Leary, but there is a changing of the guard underway in the owners’ ranks

Jockey Jamie Codd celebrates as he enters the winner's enclosure after winning the Weatherbys Champion Bumper on Envoi Allen at Cheltenham in 2019. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jockey Jamie Codd celebrates as he enters the winner's enclosure after winning the Weatherbys Champion Bumper on Envoi Allen at Cheltenham in 2019. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Jockey Jamie Codd celebrates as he enters the winner's enclosure after winning the Weatherbys Champion Bumper on Envoi Allen at Cheltenham in 2019. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Jockey Jamie Codd celebrates as he enters the winner's enclosure after winning the Weatherbys Champion Bumper on Envoi Allen at Cheltenham in 2019. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

The death last month of Tom Foley, the trainer forever associated with the great Danoli, evoked images of a different place and time.

It’s a well told story that when the Carlow trainer flew to Cheltenham for the Irish banker’s euphoric victory in 1994, it was his first time on an aeroplane.

Danoli was owned by Dan O’Neill, a local bone setter who resisted offers to sell for big bucks. The unlikely star was named Danoli as a combination of the owner’s name and that of his daughter Olivia. Watching him run in somebody else’s colours wouldn’t have felt right.

Most Watched

Privacy