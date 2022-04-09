Runners and riders clear a fence during the Betway Handicap Chase during Grand National Day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival 2022 at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday April 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story RACING Aintree. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Noble Yeats, trained by Emmet Mullins and ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen, has won the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen bowed out from the saddle in perfect fashion with victory in the Randox Grand National aboard Noble Yeats.

Trained by Emmet Mullins, the seven-year-old held off 15-2 favourite Any Second Now to win at 50-1. Delta Work was third and Santini fourth.

Talking to ITV Racing, Waley-Cohen said: “It’s a dream. I couldn’t believe it. I’ve got to say thank you, as it’s my last ever ride, to my dad (Robert Waley-Cohen, owner), for unwavering belief and love.

“Over 23 years and never a cross word, never been anything but a dream. It’s been a love affair. To my wife, long-suffering, they aren’t all good days, there are bad days in this sport.”

“It’s a fairytale, a fantasy. There’s a lot of love and gratefulness,” Waley-Cohen continued.

“It’s getting on the right horses and getting the luck.

“You couldn’t make it up, could you?”