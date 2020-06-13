200/1 shot Intercessor stuns field to win Novice Stakes at Newbury as Franconia takes Fillies'

Intercessor ridden by Cieren Fallon (no 4) wins the It's Not Rocket Science with MansionBet Novice Stakes at Newbury Racecourse. Photo credit: Edward Whitaker/PA Wire

Franconia looks to have plenty of big days ahead judging by the manner of her victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF/MansionBet Abingdon Fillies' Stakes at Newbury.

Entering the race as the only maiden in the field, the Frankel filly appeared a cut above her rivals as she stepped up on her debut second to give trainer John Gosden his fifth victory in the Listed prize.

Having travelled powerfully throughout the mile-and-a-quarter prize, the 7-4 favourite only needed to be pushed out by Frankie Dettori during the closing stages to score by a comfortable three and three-quarter lengths.

Gosden said: "She has come here from finishing second at Chelmsford last year so it is all a bit of a jump, but we will see how she takes it all as she is very young in her mind.

"Her sister (Winsili) was pretty lively and she is the same. There is plenty of ability there, we will just see how we play it.

"You don't normally go from a second at Chelmsford to a Listed. We have just missed those two races prior to anything big.

"She has plenty of ability, but she is highly strung."

Franconia was introduced at 12-1 for the Investec Oaks by Paddy Power and William Hill, but a trip to York for the re-arranged Group Three Musidora Stakes could be next on the agenda.

Gosden added: "The ability is there as her sister Winsili won a Nassau, but we have just got to be sensible how we handle her.

"I think the Musidora would be a logical step rather than launching straight into the deep end."

The second division went the way of John Gallagher's 200-1 chance Intercessor, ridden by Cieren Fallon.

Gallagher said: "He had a spin at Salisbury last year, he missed the break and jumped the road, but he was always doing his best work at the end, so we thought a mile would suit.

"We decided to come here with the long straight over going to Kempton as he has a lovely stride. His lad Philip Thomas has done a cracking job on him at home.

"I said to the owner, who did have a little bit on him each-way, if he finishes in the first five he will have run a good race, so he has run a really good race winning."

Mubtasimah took the other Listed prize on the card, the Watch And Bet With MansionBet At Newbury Maggie Dickson Fillies' Stakes.

William Haggas' four-year-old was sent off the 11-4 favourite for the seven-furlong heat and just moved through the gears before passing the post two lengths clear of runner-up Miss Celestial.

The trainer's wife Maureen said: "She did it really well. On this sort of ground, seven furlongs is probably her perfect trip. She is probably better with a bit more dig in the ground.

"It is great to win a Listed race with her and that was her main goal. I am sure she will be joining Sheikh Juma's broodmare band when the time is right."

Jockey James Doyle rode a treble on the card with Mubtasimah, Fortune And Glory (18-5) in the Watch And Bet With MansionBet At Newbury Handicap and Century Dream in the Diomed Stakes.

Lord Campari redeemed himself with trainer Roger Varian after running out a stylish winner in the first division of the It's Not Rocket Science With MansionBet Novice Stakes.

Having stood on the Newmarket handler's foot during the preliminaries, the son of Kingman, who finished sixth on his debut at Sandown last year, more than made up for it with a four-and three-quarter-length victory.

Varian said: "He jumped on my foot when I was saddling him, so he has redeemed himself well. The win has made me feel better.

"We liked him last year but he is a big, raw horse. He travelled nicely and quickened well. It was a nice seasonal debut. We will see how he is in the morning then take it from there."

Morisco (100-30) took a step up in trip in his stride to make a triumphant return to action in the It's Not Rocket Science With MansionBet Handicap for trainer Tom Dascombe and jockey Richard Kingscote.

PA Media