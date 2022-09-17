James McClean got it dead right on Tuesday night. Wearing a black armband before Wigan Athletic’s game against Huddersfield Town but standing apart from his teammates as he did so, McClean both displayed decency and kept his honour intact.

Donning the armband could be seen as a gesture of respect to mark the passing of a 96-year-old woman. But by separating himself from the rest of the squad McClean showed this was all it was for him. It did not represent any dilution of his principled stance against showing respect for what he regards as symbols of British imperialism.

McClean has endured years of abuse and threats to not just himself but his family while receiving very little sympathy cross channel. He might have become embittered towards the English public as a result. Tuesday night’s gesture proved he hasn’t.

He won’t have taken his decision lightly. Just five years after Bloody Sunday, the man who would be King Charles III became Colonel in Chief of the Paratroop Regiment which had murdered 13 people in McClean’s native Derry. That royal seal of approval means the monarchy looks a very different institution when seen from the Creggan.

McClean proved to be a bigger man than his critics on Tuesday. It’s time they got off his back for good. After the formalities had been observed, he got down to business and set up the winner in a 2-1 victory. Yet again McClean gave Wigan the only thing he owes them, an honest day’s work. At the end he ran to salute the travelling fans and they chanted his name. That moment might have been as moving as any other from the past week.

What a strange week it’s been. Nothing seemed stranger than last weekend when soccer fell silent as rugby, cricket, golf, horse racing and sundry other sports pressed on regardless. A fan of the Huddersfield Town team McClean helped defeat would have had to cancel their trip to QPR last Saturday. But they’d have been able to watch the Huddersfield Giants host the Salford Red Devils in a rugby league play-off match the same afternoon.

Soccer’s anomalous shutdown looks even more ill-advised now after another three Premier League games were cancelled this weekend, including Sunday’s Manchester United-Leeds and Chelsea-Liverpool games.

The Chelsea game was apparently postponed because the Metropolitan Police were under pressure in the run-up to tomorrow’s royal funeral. Yet Spurs’ home game against Leicester City and Brentford’s against Arsenal will go ahead.

The Stamford Bridge match might have been the biggest in London this weekend. But it seems odd that, when two games in the capital itself are being played, Greater Manchester Police could get the Old Trafford game called off because some officers have been redeployed.

Brighton’s clash with Crystal Palace had already been postponed because of the rail strike which has now itself been postponed because of the royal death. Fixture trouble looms for a Premier League already operating on a tight schedule because of the winter World Cup.

The Premier League’s plans for this weekend do little to disprove the notion that their decision to sit out last weekend was partly motivated by the desire to outdo everyone else. A minute’s silence and black armbands weren’t enough. Instead the plans also included a pre-match rendition of ‘God Save The King’, a communal round of applause after 70 minutes to mark the number of years the Queen had been on the throne and a request that managers wear suits and lead their teams out.

The Premier League inspires as much sycophancy as any monarchy but it all looked like a sporting equivalent of Center Parcs closing its facilities to paying customers, the British Cycling Union asking its members to stay off their bikes tomorrow and the cancellation of Guinea Pig Awareness Week in the name of respect.

This is Britain’s own business to a certain degree. But the request by clubs to play ‘God Save The King’ before their European matches brought it into a wider realm. The Brexiteer wing of the English media laid into Uefa for refusing to allow it.

Having a cut at Johnny Foreigner yet again suddenly seemed the most fitting way to mark the sad occasion.

When Rangers played the anthem anyway the Daily Mail trumpeted: “Defiance was the mantra of players and fans alike who did the club proud.” There was indeed something very moving about the way the home team, by conceding three penalties and losing by three goals, paid tribute to the new King’s regnal number.

Meanwhile in Warsaw, Celtic fans were waving a banner which read, ‘F**k The Crown’, an unnecessarily harsh criticism of a perfectly entertaining costume drama which hopefully won’t presage a ‘Down with Downton Abbey’ campaign.

Celtic’s reaction was an isolated one. Despite the fantasies of certain royalists and republicans, Liverpool’s reaction to the silence before their game against Ajax turned out to be largely respectful.

It was suggested that one reason for last week’s cancellations was that the Premier League didn’t trust its fans to behave appropriately. If that’s true, those responsible for the decision should be ashamed of themselves.

Other sports just kept calm, paid their tributes and carried on. It was striking how little the national bereavement impinged on the proceedings. Sky’s lengthy report on the Huddersfield-Salford rugby league play-off contains not one reference to the Queen’s passing. There was no evidence of any great sadness among the crowds cheering on a tremendous final day of the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Why should there have been? There is, after all, a strange mixture of ostentation, delusion and affectation involved in claiming to feel personal grief about the death of someone famous you didn’t actually know. That kind of thing always seemed silly but after so many Covid deaths in the past two years, it feels almost indecent.

Some of the grief expressed was undoubtedly sincere. It’s no coincidence that the most impressive Irish tributes came from those in the horse racing world, like Aidan O’Brien and Johnny Murtagh, who’d actually met and liked the woman.

But the heaps of Paddington soft toys and marmalade sandwiches left in tribute and the numerous selfies of people adding their bouquet to the pile lent things a foolishly performative feel as the days wore on.

It was a royally weird week. And it’s going to seem an awful lot weirder when we look back at it.

Preternatual Federer’s exit a watershed for tennis dynasty

There’s probably never been a more aesthetically pleasing athlete than Roger Federer, who announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 41.

In a famous essay the late great novelist David Foster Wallace, who’d been a promising junior player himself, described the Swiss maestro as “one of those rare, preternatural athletes who appear to be exempt, at least in part, from certain physical laws.”

Federer was just 21 when he won his first Grand Slam title, the 2003 Wimbledon crown, with an elegant skilful style which revolutionised a game previously dominated by physical power.

He’d go on to win another 19, setting a record that has been overtaken by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Yet Federer felt slightly greater than his two rivals.

There’s a neat symmetry about Federer’s retirement coming in the same week that Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest world number one. The 19-year-old Spaniard’s US Open victory seems a watershed moment. With beaten finalist Casper Ruud of Norway just 23, Italy’s Jannik Sinner who had a match point against Alcaraz in their epic quarter-final only 21 and Djokovic and Nadal in their mid-30s, a new age may be about to dawn.

Court of public opinion hurts Judge’s run

With just three weeks left in the regular Major League baseball season, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is looking to make history.

The American League home run record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961 is such an iconic mark there’s even been a movie made about it.

Now Judge is on 57 with 18 games left. But while Maris’ pursuit of Babe Ruth’s 1927 record was a national sensation the reaction to Judge’s quest is more muted. One reason may be that baseball’s all-time best home run seasons, set in the National League, all took place during the sport’s golden age of steroid use.

Three players topped 61 between 1998 and 2001. Barry Bonds was tried for perjury in relation to using PEDs, Mark McGwire admitted to using steroids and Sammy Sosa was named as having tested positive.

At six foot seven, Judge is something of a physical phenomenon and there’s no suggestion that he’s juicing. But an American public which thrilled to Sosa and McGwire’s battle for the record in 1998 seems less keen now. In the words of the New York Post’s Howie Kussoy, “Baseball is paying the price for the crimes of the steroid era.”

