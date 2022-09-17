| 12.3°C Dublin

Honourable James McClean spot on as strange week sees Britain baffle royally

Eamonn Sweeney

Critics should get off James McClean's back after his honourable respect on Tuesday. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Critics should get off James McClean&rsquo;s back after his honourable respect on Tuesday. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

James McClean got it dead right on Tuesday night. Wearing a black armband before Wigan Athletic’s game against Huddersfield Town but standing apart from his teammates as he did so, McClean both displayed decency and kept his honour intact.

Donning the armband could be seen as a gesture of respect to mark the passing of a 96-year-old woman. But by separating himself from the rest of the squad McClean showed this was all it was for him. It did not represent any dilution of his principled stance against showing respect for what he regards as symbols of British imperialism.

