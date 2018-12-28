'History Maker' Brendan Dolan lives up to his nickname as he marches into PDC World Championship quarter-final

A shamrock-clad Brendan Dolan has pulled off the biggest win of his career by defeating 30th seed Benito van de Pas four sets to one to qualify for the last eight of the PDC World Championship.

The Fermanagh man started in sensational form hitting three maximums in the first set to take it 3-1. His dream start continued in the second with a break in the third leg setting him up for another 3-1 set.

Dolan had the darts in his hand in set three and sensationally took out 148 in the second leg before clinching the set 3-0 with another hundred plus checkout of 107.

With the finishing line in sight, Dolan tightened up slightly in the fourth set and having failed to finish from 167 for the match saw Belgian van de Pas reduce the deficit to 3-1 from 88.

Despite a commanding start to the fifth set to take a 1-0, those nerves were again visible as Dolan lost back to back legs to leave van de Pas throwing to make it a 3-2 match.

However, ‘The History Maker’ wasn’t to be denied and immediately broke back to take the set into a deciding leg,

A cagey final leg eventually found Dolan with three darts to finish from 25 and having missed double 8, he made no mistake on double 4 to set up a quarter final against England’s Nathan Aspinall.

Online Editors