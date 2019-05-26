Hip injury rules Sean O’Brien out of Ireland’s World Cup plans

Ireland flanker Sean O’Brien will miss this autumn’s Rugby World Cup after Leinster confirmed he is set to undergo hip surgery.

Ireland flanker Sean O’Brien will miss this autumn’s Rugby World Cup after Leinster confirmed he is set to undergo hip surgery.

O’Brien, who will swap newly-crowned PRO14 champions Leinster for London Irish later this year, faces up to six months on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old has struggled with a string of injuries across a standout Leinster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions career, but still boasts 56 caps for his country.

Leo Cullen issues end of season injury update and it's bitterly disappointing news for @SeanOBrien1987 - read more: https://t.co/iV00ftRTR0 #ThanksSeánie pic.twitter.com/5cBKQj9m6i — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 26, 2019

Injury denied O’Brien a place in Leinster’s squad for Saturday’s 18-15 final victory over Glasgow Warriors at Celtic Park but he still lifted the trophy following the win.

A statement issued on Leinster’s official website read: “Unfortunately (head coach Leo) Cullen has confirmed that back row Sean O’Brien – who lifted the PRO14 trophy yesterday in Celtic Park on behalf of the 57 Leinster players that had competed over the 23 game domestic season – will undergo surgery in the next few weeks for a hip injury and as a result will be ruled out of action for up to six months.

“As a result he has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.”

Press Association