As Garry Ringrose faces into his third game of this World Cup in Ireland’s centre tomorrow, questions have been asked around the wisdom of keeping Robbie Henshaw in the squad as he continues his battle to return from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the tournament so far.

As Garry Ringrose faces into his third game of this World Cup in Ireland’s centre tomorrow, questions have been asked around the wisdom of keeping Robbie Henshaw in the squad as he continues his battle to return from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the tournament so far.

'He makes your job so much easier' - Why Robbie Henshaw could still play big part in World Cup

Ulster's Will Addison is still waiting in the wings back home after coming close to being flown out a fortnight ago And even Joe Schmidt has admitted that the decision to keep Ringrose in the team is one only taken because his hands are tied due to Chris Farrell’s concussion and that it represents a calculated risk.

However, ex-Ireland star Luke Fitzgerald believes that it’s a risk worth taking for Schmidt and is still certain that the Leinster centre can still be a "difference-maker" when it comes to Ireland’s progress in the competition.

“I think he’ll have a big enough impact that it’ll have been worth bringing him along,” he told The Left Wing, Independent.ie’s rugby podcast in association with Aldi.

"He's a guy that’s suffered quite a few injuries in his career but he comes back very well at this stage, he looks quite an experienced campaigner.

"He always seems to me a very fit guy as well. He’s very committed, the difference he makes to the defence particularly.

"I felt whenever I played with Robbie, if you’re playing that defence when you’re coming very hard off the line, Robbie just keeps coming. There’s no uncertainty in his mind about what’s happening. His angles are really really good, he’s so hard to get around.

"He makes your job so much easier on the outside. I always love playing on the outside with him because I just knew that everyone’s decisions, who I was marking on the outside, were being made under way more pressure because Robbie was coming up hard.

"I feel like he’s a difference-maker and I’d be hanging on to him."

Should Ringrose fail to make Ireland’s final Pool A game on October 12th, he could be facing into a World Cup quarter-final having not played since his impressive performance in Ireland’s final warm-up game against Wales over a month before.

But while not many players could be considered to come straight back into the fray for such a high-intensity clash against New Zealand or South Africa, provided Ireland suffer no further slip-ups, his Leinster team-mate Fergus McFadden thinks Henshaw is a rare exception to the rule.

"He's one of maybe three players in Ireland that you could play in that sort of a match after not playing for a month. Johnny (Sexton)'s the same," McFadden added on the show.

"And he's finished playing for Ireland now but Sean O’Brien in his prime was similar. He could have been out for months and you'd put him back against team and he could still get man of the match. When you have that sort of a weapon in Robbie, you have to get him on the plane.

"He's world class. He's extremely fit and is an incredible professional. He keeps himself in really good condition. Even when he might not be able to run, he finds different ways to do the cardio and do the sessions.

"So I can see the sense in Joe Schmidt still bringing him when you had Garry and Bundi (Aki) there who were going to cover him and Farrell who’s done a very good job with the opportunities he’s had.

"I think for a big day against South Africa or New Zealand, it’s worth bringing him. He’s a huge player for us. Outside of Johnny, he's probably the most important in that backline."

Online Editors