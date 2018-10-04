Harry Arter back with Republic after Roy Keane row

Harry Arter has been recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad for the Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales following his row with assistant boss Roy Keane.

while Richie Towell earns a first called up, but Declan Rice is not included.

Arter, on loan at Cardiff from Bournemouth, opted to miss the September fixtures against Wales and Poland following the bust-up with the former Manchester United star.

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill said everyone was now looking to move on from that incident.

“Roy and Harry have had a conversation. Harry is happy to be back and wants to put it behind him,” O’Neill said at a press conference, as quoted on the Football Association of Ireland’s Twitter feed.

“He is happy with the outcome and looking forward to coming in.”

Former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell, on loan at Rotherham from Brighton, joins the likes of Arter, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, Shane Long, Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan, who all return after missing the September fixtures.

West Ham teenager Declan Rice continues to weigh up his international options. (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

James McClean has recovered from a broken wrist, but captain Seamus Coleman remains sidelined, while West Ham’s Declan Rice is left out, with the 19-year-old considering his international options.

O’Neill still hopes Rice, who can play either as a defender or in midfield and has three friendly caps so far, will opt to remain with his squad.

“I’ve spoken to Declan and the family. They want a little bit more time to make his mind up,” the Republic of Ireland boss said.

“He hasn’t made a decision yet. I am hopeful.”

Forward Jonathan Walters and defender Stephen Ward are both sidelined by injury.

O’Neill added: “There are one or two players we’ll monitor over the next few days.

“Shane Long missed the last two games, he came back with his club and played a game. He had a reaction, but has had an injection and trained the last few days.”

Press Association