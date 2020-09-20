In Garrison Keillor's hilarious masterpiece A Radio Romance, he traces the origins of Minnesota local radio station WLT and its famous studio B. Reed Seymour was the station's first newscaster and during one of his earliest broadcasts, three of the Shepherd Boys, a gospel quartet who were on after the news, "slipped in and quietly de-pantsed him during a long account of a tragic housefire leaving six persons dead in St Paul." Keillor recounts how Reed, professional to the last, "kept reading but yipped twice when they pulled off his shorts."

Pranks and hilarity were part of the station's glory. On October 14, 1937, Vince Upton plonked himself down on his old porch chair in the studio to do his popular Story Hour with Grandpa Sam, picked up his script and began to read. "It didn't take him ten seconds to realize he was in trouble." Instead of Cowboy Chuck riding away to the Pecos to locate Sally and Skipper, he "moved in with Pabletta, whose breasts were pale and small and shivered at the thrill of his touch. Slowly, his voice shaking with effort, Vince picked his way through the story, glancing ahead as he read and skirting most of the worst parts, but some things he didn't catch until he had already said them, for example - 'I slipped my pistol into her throbbing love nest' - at which point Vince put down the script and tried to improvise his way to shore. Cowboy Chuck put on his pants and rode to town and found a church. His mother was there, on her knees, scrubbing the floor. He knelt down and begged her forgiveness. Chuck called on the listeners to obey their parents and attend church regularly and the big hand approached 12 and Vince (sweating) said "Be sure to join grandpa Sam tomorrow for another exciting story."

Which reminds me of a story Michael Lyster tells about the legendary Maurice O'Doherty, one of RTÉ television's first newsreaders. Maurice, who was entirely unflappable, was finishing off the late news one night and turned the last page only to find the weather section had been removed. Without a flicker, he said "And finally the weather . . . which will continue for the next 24 hours." With Maurice, the sound engineer had to be on red alert, as Lyster puts it, "his finger trembling over the off switch". At the end of a broadcast, just as he had said "and that's all from the newsroom tonight" he was fond of adding, "You can all f**k off."