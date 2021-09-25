Speedster Good Cody can improve to prove class

A week on from the wonderful finish to the BoyleSports Irish Derby, many of those that made the classic so memorable will be in action in the opening round of the Irish Laurels at Curraheen Park this evening.

Of the numerous big names in action, none went closer to Derby glory than the eventual runner-up Singalong Sally. The Pat Buckley-trained starlet has an ideal draw on the fence in Heat 3 and stands out as one of the bankers of the night.

Good Cody is the favourite for outright success. The Irish Sprint Cup champion was actually entered for the Juvenile Derby but made a tame exit last weekend. Expect a far sharper display from the speedster this evening and he can come home clear to justify his position at the head of the betting.

Meanwhile in Dublin, the second round of the Juvenile Derby will dominate this evening’s card at Shelbourne Park. There were some exceptional performances in the opening round and it’s safe to expect more of the same.

All six heats are packed with quality but the standout clash is that of brilliant opening round winners Serene Ace and Droopys Gloss, while the presence of Off The Pitch adds further intrigue to the contest.

After impressive wins last weekend, Coolavanny Duke and Feora Chris will also be fancied to add to their already impressive career records in their respective heats.