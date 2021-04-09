JP McManus shows support for Limerick GAA once again as clubs do battle on the greyhound track

Over 40 years ago, in what was once passionately described as the ‘Sporting Mecca of Limerick’, the Old Market's Field stadium on Mulgrave Street, thrived and blossomed, welcoming thousands upon thousands of spectators to its grounds for the exhilarating sport of greyhound racing.

Around this time, a gentleman by the name of Con Kirby along with his wife Annie was a frequent attendee of the famous historic sports ground that also played host to the first ever encounter between Munster and the All Blacks in 1905, as well as holding many other sports from GAA to cycling.

Amid all other sporting activity, it was the love of greyhounds that attracted the Kirby’s to the sacred venue week in week out. They were zealous greyhound racing fans and in fact, Con spent a period of time as chairman of the local Greyhound Owners & Breeders Association.

Fast forward a number of years later, and the legendary Market's Field became the birthplace of a burgeoning bookmaking career for Con and Annie Kirby’s daughter’s husband. Their daughter? The distinguished Noreen McManus. The former Market’s Field bookmaker? None other than one of Limericks proudest sons, JP McManus.

That brings us to today’s richest greyhound puppy race in the world and one of the leading greyhound events in the planet. Kindly and generously sponsored by JP and Noreen McManus, with a prize fund of over €160,000 and a pot of €20,000 to be spread amongst a number of fortunate Limerick GAA clubs.

A draw is conducted which associates each greyhound with a GAA club and those GAA clubs associated with the six finalists each get paid out with the competition affectionately known by greyhound racing enthusiasts as ‘The Kirby’.

It is an amazingly popular contest which tests the capacity of Limerick Greyhound Stadium in the spring time of every year such is the vast crowd it attracts. In normal times, this year’s competition would certainly be no different minus Covid-19.

However, viewers can still feel part of the action due to the new ‘Talking Dogs TV’ streaming service which shows live races, replays, analysis and interviews with connections live from Limerick and Shelbourne Park each Saturday night between 7pm and 10pm.

Indicators thus far point to this new initiative being an overwhelming success with proceedings at the quarter-final stage of this electrifying competition, which will take place this Saturday night, April 10.

Due to surprise results last Saturday night, the event has been thrown wide open and a case could be made for each of the 24 remaining greyhounds to win it! Two amazing ladies lead the betting now with Ballymac Ariel for the Dowling family of Ballymacelligott and Singalong Sally trained in Cappawhite by the Buckley family.

Both are installed as joint favourites at 6/1 to succeed in their bid to become the first female winner of this prestigious event. The third favourite is Explosive Boy, owned by Peter Sutcliffe who is from Australia and trained by Irish Derby winning trainer Patrick Guilfoyle.

There is sustained global interest in the event with the likes of Rural Star owned by the O'Dwyer family, some of whom are based in Hawaii and One Time Only, whose owners are based in The Bahamas and fittingly so, as the Kirby really captures minds and hearts right across the globe.

Everything is all to play for coming into these quarter finals and just as this competition has shortened the dreary winter months for those of us who eagerly await its commencement each year, feelings as such for connections involved can be multiplied by a thousand.

