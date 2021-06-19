‘Explosive’ will be hard to defuse in Tralee showpiece

It’s another chaotic weekend for those that follow greyhound racing with top class action on both sides of the Irish Sea.

The Irish continue to hold a big hand in the English Derby which continues at Towcester this evening while, on this side of the water, there are two major finals up for decision in the coming hours.

The cream of Ireland’s female talent will take center stage at Shelbourne Park in the final of the Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks while the SIS Race of Champions is expected to come to a thrilling conclusion at Tralee.

The Oaks decider is particularly hot with so many of the field holding outstanding claims. The big two in the market are Billys Diva and Front Amani, although Susie Sapphire is the like pace-setter on the inside. Susie Sapphire isn’t the strongest runner, however, and much will then depend on which of her rivals turns closest.

Billys Diva seems to have the draw in her favour but big finishers Front Amani and Scooby Princess are seen as huge dangers in what promises to be a vintage Oaks decider.

Meanwhile, Explosive Boy is nominated to take some stopping in the Race of Champions at Tralee. He smashed the track record in the semi-finals seven days ago and has the brilliant early speed to make every inch, adding to his recent Produce Stakes triumph in the process.

The exciting and hugely progressive Ballymac Merlin is nominated as the main threat.