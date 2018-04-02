Buckley has all the aces in Kirby Memorial
The Pat Buckley-trained Droopys greyhounds continued to dominate the Kirby Memorial at Limerick on Saturday as they again posted the fastest times of the round.
Just one spot separated them with Droopys Biker the marginal fastest when leading from an early stage to win by eight lengths from Master Jingles in 28.28.
Droopys Davy was just one spot slower as he flew clear from traps and won by six lengths from Chespirito in 28.29.
The other big runs of the round were the 28.44 from Coolavanny Arkle and 28.45 from Beaming Paradise.
Buckley also appears set to win his third All Pet Supplies Irish Cesarewitch in the last four years with Droopys Dargle unbeaten in the Mullingar classic.
She was always clear on Saturday when beating her kennel companion Javielenko by a length in 33.36. The other heat was won by Declan Byrne's Crohane Ronnie in 33.69.
Irish Independent