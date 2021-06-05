Ballymac Beanie can continue unbeaten Oaks passage

It’s an incredible weekend in greyhounds with Classic action on both sides of the Irish Sea.

While many of Ireland’s best do battle in the opening round of the English Derby at Towcester, the final of the Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes and the quarter-finals of the Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks will take centre stage here.

The Produce Stakes decider is particularly intriguing. Good Cody has been sensational in recent weeks and seems set for a massive future but the draw has been unkind to John Kennedy’s star. If he is to go unbeaten through the competition, he needs a flying start from five.

Instead, the equally brilliant Explosive Boy looks the one to beat from a favourable draw on the rail. He seems assured a clear passage and can take full advantage at the expense of Good Cody and Valegro.

Defending champ Ballymac Beanie can continue her unbeaten passage through the Oaks. Blessed with stunning early speed, the daughter of Ballymac Matt seems certain to set a strong gallop and can contain the flying late charge of Front Amani.

Her big rival in the outright betting is the brilliant Billys Diva which will be fancied to win the opening heat. She faces a tougher test, however, with the likes of Ballymac Art and Ballydoyle Rossa to contend with. Scooby Princess also has claims, although she faces a potentially very tricky draw. The final heat is wide open but an ideal draw in the stripes could allow Right So Belle strut her stuff.