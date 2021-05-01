Amani to Front up against Susie at Shelbourne Park

Front Amani has a massive engine and will look to overpower her rivals from the second turn. Stock image

Following the dramatic conclusion of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial at Limerick last weekend, the feature of this weekend’s action is the final of the Puppy Oaks at Shelbourne Park. Susie Sapphire and Front Amani were impressive semi-final winners, albeit in very different fashion, and the pair are again expected to play a starring role.

Front Amani has a massive engine and will look to overpower her rivals from the second turn, while Susie Sapphire will bid to burn off the opposition by halfway. The latter is a rapid improver and has shown real early speed in recent wins.

If she can again hit the front in the early yards, she could take some catching. The make-up of the race could favour Front Amani, however. In a race where Susie Sapphire is known for early speed, Front Amani could potentially turn closer to the pace than in recent outings and that could make the difference. Expect her to arrive with a rush into the third turn and she gets the nod over Susie Sapphire.

Elsewhere, the Limerick Oaks gets under way at Limerick and should provide some fine racing as should the opening round of the valuable Clona Blaze at Stud Open 525 at Curraheen Park. Skywalker Barry will be fancied to go close in the last-named after coming out on top in the Waterford Select Stakes.

Meanwhile, the SIS Irish Cesarewitch will continue at Mullingar on Monday evening.