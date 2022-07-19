| 24.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Greatest? Top Five? A day like no other? Who cares? Just bask in the sunshine of immortal joy

Roy Curtis

It was a wonderful weekend of sport Expand

Close

It was a wonderful weekend of sport

It was a wonderful weekend of sport

It was a wonderful weekend of sport

FROM Croke Park to Wellington, a heatwave of high achievement, the incandescence of Gearóid Hegarty and Tadhg Beirne bronzing so many in vivid shades of rapture.

Limerick and Ireland offered a thrilling vision of cloudless midsummer skies, of sport’s capacity to carry its audience to euphoric fever-dreams, to transport a nation beyond troubled times to something approaching a state of grace.

Most Watched

Privacy