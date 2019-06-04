Graham Rowntree to join Munster

Graham Rowntree will join Munster as forwards coach after Georgia’s World Cup campaign this autumn.

Rowntree has been working with Los Lelos since September last year and was due to step down after Japan 2019.

As a respected forwards coach, Rowntree had spells with England and the British and Irish Lions before leaving Harlequins to join Georgia’s backroom staff.

We are pleased to confirm Graham Rowntree will join Munster Rugby as forwards coach on completion of his duties with Georgia Rugby in the Rugby World Cup.



Munster’s acting CEO Philip Quinn said: “We are really pleased to have secured Graham in such a timely manner.

“We believe he is a fantastic appointment for the province as he brings a wealth of experience from an extensive list of top-level coaching positions, and will add further value to our coaching ticket.”

Rowntree, who won 54 caps for England, coached at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups and was also part of the back room staff of the 2009, 2013 and 2017 Lions tours.

Rowntree said: “Although fully committed to Georgia until the end of the World Cup, I’m really looking forward to working with Johann (Van Graan) and his team.”

