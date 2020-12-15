GPA and WGPA vote to combine associations

An agm will take place in the second quarter of 2021 to elect a new national executive which will proportionally represent the association's female and male members (stock photo)

The Gaelic Players Association and Women's Gaelic Players Association have voted to merge into one 4,000-strong players' body.

Extraordinary general meetings of both associations were held last night to decide on the merger with 100 per cent of GPA members who voted and 96 per cent of WGPA members giving their approval.

A meeting of the new association was held in the aftermath of the respective egms with a transitional national executive committee (TNEC) established, which will have a first meeting in January when executive officers will be appointed.

An agm will take place in the second quarter of 2021 to elect a new national executive which will proportionally represent the association's female and male members.

Changes will also be made to the composition of the GPA DAC Board of Directors, with the desire to achieve a 50:50 gender balance.

The current chair, Professor Brían MacCraith, will lead this process.

The benefits of a merger remain to be seen, especially with no integration of the governing bodies, GAA and LGFA, on the cards.

However, commercial spin-offs and knowledge-sharing are sure to improve on the back of this alignment.

